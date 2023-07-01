Grace Graber offers assurance of God’s non-judgmental presence with “As I Am”
I’m not only singing about my mental health and faith, I’m actively working on my mental health and faith.”NASHVILLE, TENN, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian pop punk artist Grace Graber is offering reassurance of God’s non-judgmental presence with her new song “As I Am,” streaming everywhere June 30. You can find the song at https://slinky.to/AsIAmGG.
The song follows hard on the heels of the songwriter’s April release of her Conversations EP, a project that focused on hard conversations about mental health, hardship, and the faith that holds us. In many ways, “As I Am” is the natural progression of the story.
“The heart behind ‘As I Am’ is truly God looking at the conversation we just had and not judging it, and not looking at me different because of it. In fact, wanting to draw clower to me because of it,” Grace explains. “‘You see me and you love me as I am.’”
That message is consistent with the way Grace Graber has always chosen to share about life’s hard moments— moments she freely admits that she is still walking through.
Grace freely admits, “I’m learning a lot right now about being an artist and singing about mental health and faith. I’m not only singing about my mental health and faith, I’m actively working on my mental health and faith. And that is a very vulnerable place.”
Fortunately, Grace has found that God meets her in that place, whether she’s sharing through songs, social media or offline while serving at youth camp. And with “As I Am,” He’s given her some messages to share that she knows might be uncomfortable for some. For example: the line “sometimes church just ain’t enough.”
“When I say that, I mean sometimes just going to church and not actually living day-to-day with Christ, it’s not enough,” Grace says, expanding on the lyric. “You can’t tell a person without relationship with God to go to church and expect healing. It takes a daily step. I think waking up every day and knowing God sees me as I am and loves me as I am? I think that’s where the breakthrough starts.”
“As I Am” might be the song to catalyze that exact breakthrough for those who hear it.
Grace Graber has won an international songwriting competition as well as a We Love Christian Music Award and has over 60,000 followers on Instagram. Her Conversations EP featured collaborations with Jason Dunn (Hawk Nelson) and Chris Cleveland (Stars Go Dim). In addition to her music and social media presence, Grace is a podcaster on the NewReleaseToday podcast network with her show The Grace Graber Podcast. You can connect with Grace across platforms at https://linktr.ee/gracegrabermusic.
