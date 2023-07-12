One Page Poetry Goes Live with Its Annual Poetry Contest
We are now accepting entries to our 2023 One Page Poetry ContestDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One Page Poetry’s 2023 Contest is in Full Swing. Our deadline for entries is September 31st.
One Page Poetry is dedicated to the art of expressing a poetic theme on a single page and our 2023 One Page Poetry contest is open to poets worldwide.
Cash Prizes include $2,000.00 for the winner, $1,000.00 for second, and $500.00 for third.
Winner’s Circle: our first, second, and third place winners are featured on the One Page Poetry website’s Winner’s Circle and exclusively on the sponsors’ websites. The winners are also eligible for exclusive one-on-one interviews with our judges, and the interviews are published on our website and distributed on all major social media platforms.
The Top 100 entries are featured in a yearly anthology published and distributed by the sponsors, with all proceeds donated to charity. Press releases celebrating our winners and our poetry compilation are distributed to multiple media outlets, including ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS, as well as hundreds of publications and social media influencers worldwide.
Judges Include award-winning poet monique jonath, critically acclaimed author Mark Graham, and honored short story writer and poet Ann Tinkham. According to Mr. Graham, “One Page Poetry was conceived as a celebration of the extraordinary art of poetry, our personal love of this art, and the amazing connection that comes with sharing something you’ve written.”
About One Page Poetry. We believe in the bond between head, heart, and soul and the words that express that bond. Seeing our thoughts and emotions, our philosophies and beliefs, our victories and failures come to live on the page is the driving force behind the One Page journey. Thank you for joining us.
