Urologist Dr. Zamip Patel publishes educational videos on surgical solutions for ED on his andrology YouTube Channel

Urologist Dr. Zamip Patel publishes educational videos on surgical solutions for ED on his YouTube Channel.
Video "Algorithm for Evaluation of Male Infertility" with Dr. Zamip Patel, BackTable Urology Podcast Ep. 21
For those affected by ED, surgery may not be the first solution that comes to mind. However, according to studies, the efficacy rates are high.
Treatment begins with a medical exam and review of one’s medical history. Your doctor may prescribe medication at first, but if medication does not produce any improvements, the doctor may recommend surgery or even an implant. In some cases, surgery may be the only treatment option for men with severe ED. This is sometimes the case for men who have suffered physical trauma, had prior pelvis surgery, or have another medical condition.
For those patients who are considering implants, Dr. Zamip Patel has made a series of videos available on his YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.ZamipPatel. The videos explain the procedure, pre-op management, and post-op instructions. There is even an explanatory video in Spanish.
Explains Dr. Patel, “While the prospect of an implant may sound scary, most men who have undergone this type of surgery report satisfaction with the results. In fact, implants have a high rate of satisfaction compared to other ED treatments.” However, Dr. Patel adds a word of caution. While educational videos can provide generalized explanations, “such videos are only part of the ‘information gathering’ before any treatment. Proper diagnosis and treatment require a physical exam of the patient and review the patient’s medical history.”
About Dr. Zamip Patel
Zamip Patel, M.D. is a urologist in Orlando, Florida, with particular experience in andrology. He completed his fellowship training in Andrology/Male Infertility. He has been in practice since 2011 in Orlando. He completed his residency at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and his Andrology fellowship at the University of Illinois in Chicago. Dr. Patel specializes in male reproduction, and microsurgical techniques related to the male reproductive organ tract. His primary research interests include function, surgery, and pathology of male reproductive organs and gametes.
Southeast Male Infertility and Urology, Zamip Patel, M.D.
Address: 10962 Moss Park Rd, Unit 200, Orlando, FL 32832
Phone: (407) 995-6827
Medical practice website: https://smiuurology.com/home
Blog: https://zamippatel-md.com/
YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.ZamipPatel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIO5R5y9kbcfGuJy7X8G0oQ
Educational Video in Spanish:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MM7Yh99Qm98
Dr. Zamip Patel on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/DrZamipPatel/
Office of Dr. Zamip Patel
Southeast Male Infertility and Urology
+1 407-995-6827
info@smiuurology.com
