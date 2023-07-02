Urologist Dr. Zamip Patel publishes educational videos on surgical solutions for ED on his andrology YouTube Channel

Urologist Dr. Zamip Patel publishes educational videos on surgical solutions for ED on his YouTube Channel. Video "Algorithm for Evaluation of Male Infertility" with Dr. Zamip Patel, BackTable Urology Podcast Ep. 21 Blog of Zamip Patel, MD, urologist in Orlando, Florida Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida. Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida.

For those affected by ED, surgery may not be the first solution that comes to mind. However, according to studies, the efficacy rates are high.

While the prospect of an implant may sound scary, most men who have undergone this type of surgery report satisfaction with the results compared to other ED treatments...” — Zamip Patel, M.D., urologist in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, July 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Men are often hesitant to discuss matters of their reproductive systems, such as erectile dysfunction (ED). However, according to studies, approximately 23% of men age 40-80 years worldwide have symptoms of ED. See https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK278925/ . In fact, ED is found in men of all ages, with the prevalence increasing with age. There is a wide range of causes and contributing facts, including lifestyle, or neurological, hormonal, vascular, or even psychological causes. For example, diabetes is a common cause since this condition relates to both neurological and vascular factors involved in ED.Treatment begins with a medical exam and review of one's medical history. Your doctor may prescribe medication at first, but if medication does not produce any improvements, the doctor may recommend surgery or even an implant. In some cases, surgery may be the only treatment option for men with severe ED. This is sometimes the case for men who have suffered physical trauma, had prior pelvis surgery, or have another medical condition.For those patients who are considering implants, Dr. Zamip Patel has made a series of videos available on his YouTube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/@Dr.ZamipPatel . The videos explain the procedure, pre-op management, and post-op instructions. There is even an explanatory video in Spanish.Explains Dr. Patel, "While the prospect of an implant may sound scary, most men who have undergone this type of surgery report satisfaction with the results. In fact, implants have a high rate of satisfaction compared to other ED treatments." However, Dr. Patel adds a word of caution. While educational videos can provide generalized explanations, "such videos are only part of the 'information gathering' before any treatment. Proper diagnosis and treatment require a physical exam of the patient and review the patient's medical history."

