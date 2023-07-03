Loungewear for women: missforty germany presents its first own collection
Missforty Germany started the first collection in germany. To ship worldwide please contact missforty germany at kontakt@missforty.deDORSTEN, GERMANY, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dorsten-based fashion brand missforty germany has presented its first loungewear collection for women. The collection should offer women a suitable outfit for their free time, when traveling or in the hotel and give them a feeling of beauty and well-being.
The collection includes, among other things, a sweatshirt with the missforty germany logo, which is made of summery French terry cotton. The two-piece suit is perfect as a wellness outfit and is also suitable for trips to the hotel. The collection is available in the color "vanilla ice" and can therefore be combined in many ways.
"When developing our first loungewear collection, we focused particularly on the well-being of our customers. We want them to feel beautiful and comfortable in our outfits," says the founder of missforty germany, Carolin Handschuh.
The collection is now available on the missforty germany website. Prices start at 34 euros for the missforty germany shirt.
About missforty germany: missforty germany is a Dorsten-based fashion label that specializes in women's feel-good fashion. The company was founded in 2020 by Carolin Handschuh.
Contact: missforty germany GmbH, Storchsbaumstraße 34, 46282 Dorstsen
Email: kontakt@missforty.de
Website: www.missforty.de
