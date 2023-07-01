Switzerland wishes to sign FTA between Việt Nam and EFTA members

VIETNAM, July 1 - HÀ NỘI — President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas expressed his wish that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and European Free Trade Association States (including Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein) will soon be signed, during his talks with Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday in Hà Nội.

He said that Switzerland will continue to give priority to Việt Nam in terms of development assistance and cooperation in human resources training.

During the talks, PM Chính suggested that the two sides continue to promote the exchange of delegations and work closely at multilateral forums, contributing to peace, prosperity and stability in the region and the world.

Noting the slowdown in the global economy and a number of challenges including geostrategic competition and protectionism, he said developing countries are hardest hit but have limited capacity to adapt to and withstand external shocks.

He said it is necessary to call for international solidarity and promote multilateralism and that Việt Nam and Switzerland need to cooperate more closely.

Stressing that economic and trade cooperation is an important pillar in the bilateral relationship, he suggested Switzerland promote, support and encourage its businesses to invest and do business in Việt Nam, especially in such areas as finance and banking, insurance, manufacturing and industry, pharmaceuticals, agricultural product processing, renewable energy, and tourism services.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese government welcomes and commits to creating favourable conditions for Swiss businesses to expand their investment and long-term business in the country.

He also asked Switzerland to strengthen support for Vietnamese small- and medium-sized enterprises in technology, expertise, capacity building.

Noting that Switzerland has an important voice in the EFTA, he said the country should continue promoting the early conclusion of negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and European Free Trade Association States (including Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, and Liechtenstein).

Việt Nam is always ready to coordinate with Switzerland as well as other EFTA member countries to soon close the gap on the remaining issues between the two sides, PM Chính said.

Thanking Switzerland for providing ODA for Việt Nam, the PM suggested the two sides work closely and effectively implement the cooperation programme of Việt Nam and Switzerland for 2021-2024 (worth nearly US$76 million).

President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas affirmed that Việt Nam has a strategic role in Switzerland's relations with Southeast Asia.

Also at the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

PM Chính said he highly appreciated Switzerland's active contributions to preserving peace, security and development in the world. The Swiss leader affirmed that Switzerland supports the stances of Việt Nam and ASEAN on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), and settling disputes by peaceful means on the basis of international law including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea as well as full implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), and to soon achieve a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) for the East Sea. — VNS