Market Analysis: Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel Market, TPU Films Market,Pullulan Market forecasted for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel Market, TPU Films Market and Pullulan Market forecasted for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel Market is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.60 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.Due to its superior corrosion resistance, longevity, and high-strength qualities, the zinc aluminium magnesium coated steel market is a quickly expanding sector of the economy. The market's revenue growth is being driven by the rising demand for Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel in a number of end-use industries, including appliances, construction, and automobiles.

Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel is in high demand as a result of the auto industry's increased focus on fuel-efficient automobiles and the need to reduce vehicle weight. Similar to this, Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel is in great demand due to the construction industry's focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable building materials.

There are three types of Zn-Al-Mg coated steel namely:

• Low-aluminum

• Medium-aluminum

• High-aluminum

The difference between the three types is in the amount of aluminum content used in the coating. Low-aluminum Zn-Al-Mg coated steel contains less than 2% aluminum, medium-aluminum Zn-Al-Mg coated steel contains 2-4% aluminum, and high-aluminum Zn-Al-Mg coated steel contains more than 4% aluminum.

Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel offers superior corrosion resistance, making it an ideal material for various applications such as architecture industry, automobile industry, and electromechanics. In the architecture industry, it is used for roofing and cladding, while in the automobile industry, it is used for car bodies, engine components, and suspension systems. In the electromechanics sector, it is used for manufacturing electrical equipment such as transformers, motors, and generators.

In terms of market share, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will continue to lead with a market share of over 50%. North America and Europe are projected to hold a market share of around 20% each. The remaining market share is expected to be shared by other regions, including Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. However, these regions are expected to witness steady growth in the Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel market due to the increasing demand for durable and high-performance construction materials.

The Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel Market is highly competitive, with several players operating in the market. The leading companies in this market are Nippon Steel Corporation, Tata Steel, Voestalpine, Salzgitter, ArcelorMittal, POSCO, Baowu Group, Cumic Steel.

Sales revenue figures of some companies in the Zinc Aluminum Magnesium Coated Steel Market are as follows:

- Nippon Steel Corporation: $47.5 billion

- Tata Steel: $22.3 billion

- Voestalpine: $14.2 billion

- ArcelorMittal: $70.6 billion

- POSCO: $55.9 billion

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/zinc-aluminum-magnesium-coated-steel-r462

The TPU Films Market is expected to grow from USD 887.50 Million in 2022 to USD 1248.80 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films are widely used in various industries such as automotive, medical, aerospace, and food packaging, among others. TPU films have gained popularity due to their excellent properties such as high elasticity, durability, and resistance to abrasion, chemicals, and moisture. The TPU Films target market includes manufacturers and suppliers of TPU films, end-users from various industries, and distributors and traders.The major factors driving revenue growth of the TPU Films market are the growing demand for flexible and lightweight materials in various industries, increasing awareness about eco-friendly alternatives, and the rise in use of TPU Films in medical applications.

There are several types of TPU films including:

• polyester TPU films

• polyether TPU films

TPU films find essential applications in several industries like automotive, construction, aerospace, and defense, medical and healthcare, textile, sport shoes and clothing, and many more. In the automotive industry, TPU films are used for airbags, automotive interiors, coatings, and windshield encapsulation. In construction, it is used as a membrane for waterproofing, roofing, and flooring purposes. In medical and healthcare, it is used for wound dressings, medical devices, and flexible tubing. In the textile industry, it is used for waterproof and breathable garments.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share in the TPU Films market, with a share of over 50% by 2026. North America and Europe are expected to hold significant market shares of around 20% each, while the remaining regions are expected to hold smaller market shares.

The major players operating in the market include Covestro, SWM, Xionglin, Dingzing, Huntsman, Jiayang, Breathtex, Okura Industrial, Zhejiang Huanlong, Jiaxing Nanxiong Polymer, Takeda Sangyo, Dongguan TongLong, Permali Ltd, Taorun TPU, Novotex Italiana SpA, American Polyfilm, Wiman, Polysan, Asher Co., Ltd., and Transcontinental Advanced Coatings.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies include:

- Covestro: $12.5 billion in revenue in 2020

- SWM: $882 million in revenue in 2020

- Huntsman: $6.2 billion in revenue in 2020

- Transcontinental Advanced Coatings: $150 million in revenue in 2020.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/tpu-films-r463

The Pullulan Market is expected to grow from USD 65.00 Million in 2022 to USD 89.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period.The Pullulan market has been growing significantly over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The target market for Pullulan includes industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, among others. In the food and beverage industry, Pullulan is used as a thickening, gelling, and film-forming agent. It is also used to coat candy, bakery products, and fruits, to prevent moisture loss and extend shelf life. In the pharmaceutical industry, Pullulan is used as an excipient in the formulation of tablets, capsules, and drug delivery systems. In the cosmetics industry, it is used as a thickening agent, as well as a stabilizer in emulsions and suspensions.

There are three types of Pullulan available in the market for commercial use -

• Pharmaceutical Grade Pullulan

• Food Grade Pullulan

• Industrial Grade Pullulan

Pullulan, a water-soluble polysaccharide, finds its application in various industries including pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and others. In the pharmaceutical industry, Pullulan is used as a material for drug delivery systems and capsules due to its biocompatibility, biodegradability and low toxicity. Meanwhile, in the food industry, Pullulan is used to coat fruits and vegetables as it provides excellent water and oxygen barrier properties. Additionally, Pullulan is also utilized in the cosmetic industry as an ingredient in beauty products due to its film-forming and moisturizing properties.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Pullulan market, with a projected market share of over 50% in terms of valuation. This is due to the presence of key manufacturers and suppliers in countries such as China, Japan, and India, as well as increasing demand for natural and functional ingredients in various industries. The North American and European regions are also expected to have significant market shares, with growing demand for healthy and functional food and beverage products. Other regions, such as Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, are projected to have smaller market shares.

Hayashibara, KOPL, Meihua, Freda, Kangnaxin, Hierand Biotech, Henbo Bio-technology, and Jinmei Biotechnology are some of the major players operating in the pullulan market. These companies use pullulan for various applications such as a gelling agent, film-forming agent, stabilizer, emulsifier, and others.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Hayashibara: $1.8 billion (fiscal year 2019-2020)

- KOPL: $45.9 million (2019-2020)

- Jinmei Biotechnology: $50 million (2019)

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/pullulan-r464