Macao Creative Pavilion participates in the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) for the first time

MACAU, June 30 - The 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) is held from 30 June to 2 July at Halls A and B of Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has organised the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative entities in the exhibition for the first time as well as the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, with the aim of showcasing various Macao’s IP brands, increasing the popularity of the IP brands and promoting diversified cross-disciplinary cooperation in “Tourism + culture & creativity”.

In order to promote the sustainable development of Macao’s cultural and creative industries, IC and Macao Government Tourism Office set up the “Macao Creative Pavilion” at the 11th MITE for the first time. The pavilion covers an area of around 180 square metres and features 12 Macao’s cultural and creative brands, promoting local well-known IP characters with distinctive styles and showcasing Macao’s creative and diverse cultures. During the event, the pavilion also hosts a number of Macao IP brand promotion sessions, in the hope of leveraging domestic and international tourism industry chain platforms to give full play to the synergistic effects of “Tourism + culture & creativity”, support the local cultural and creative industries in exploring business opportunities, and foster cooperation and development with cities in the Greater Bay Area and other regions.

The opening ceremony of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” was held today (30 June) and was officiated by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheong Lai San; the Deputy Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Cheng Wai Tong; the Member of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Industries Fund, Chan Ka Io; the representatives of participating exhibitors, Creative Director of the Soda Panda Product Design, Wilson Lam, and Creative Director of the Case Station Advertising & Planning Co. Ltd., Case Wong.

The participating exhibitors from Macao include: TICK.DESIGN Ltd., W.A.S Macao International Cultural and Creative Co. Ltd., Leno Culture Ltd., Bumboreo Studio Ltd., Solomon Cultural and Creative Ltd., Nam Kwong Culture and Creativity Industry Co. Ltd., Soda Panda Product Design, Wong Hio Man Business Owner, Mung Animation Co. Ltd., Moco Moco Creative Design Ltd. and Case Station Advertising & Planning Co. Ltd.

For more information about the event, please visit MITE’s official website at www.mitexpo.mo.