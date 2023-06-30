Regulation for land-use planning framework proposed: Statements of public interest

CANADA, June 30 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – As part of local governance reform, the provincial government is modernizing land use planning in New Brunswick.

The draft Statements of Public Interest regulation under the Community Planning Act proposes the establishment of a land-use planning framework on the topics of settlement patterns, agriculture, climate change, flood and natural hazard areas, and natural resources.

“This will be the first time we will have a provincial planning framework to address specific planning topics,” said Local Government Minister Glen Savoie. “We need consistent standards for land-use planning to be effective in our province, and Statements of Public Interest will help accomplish that.”

Savoie said proper planning finds a balance between issues such as community growth and protecting natural resources.

As a result of local governance reform, every local government and rural district will either be amending their existing land use plans or developing new ones, which provides an ideal opportunity to introduce statements of public interest, said Savoie.

“Statements of Public Interest will play a crucial role in managing growth and development in New Brunswick,” said Wilson Bell, chair of the New Brunswick Planning Directors Association. “They will ensure a balanced approach between the desire for development and protecting the natural environment of our province.”

A 28-day comment period started today. Those who wish to review or comment on the proposed regulation may visit the Public Review of Draft Regulations web page. Any feedback received will be considered in finalizing the regulation.

