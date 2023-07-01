Upcoming remedial repairs on Kūhiō Highway as part of Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements

LĪHUʻE – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming night work on Kūhiō Highway, between Kuamoʻo Road and Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road as part of the Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements project.



Two lanes will be closed in either direction on Kūhiō Highway, on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for remedial asphalt pavement repairs. Two-way traffic will contraflow through the remaining open lanes during work hours.



Crews will be addressing areas to bring pavement and the connections between pavement sections to acceptable smoothness standards. After this is completed, lane smoothness will be assessed to meet HDOT standards. Results may require additional remediation work to bring lanes to acceptable standards.



This project will be substantially complete after the new lane meets HDOT’s standards for smoothness. Full completion of the Kūhiō Highway Short-term Improvements project is scheduled for August 2023. All remaining work will be completed at night to reduce impact to the traveling public.



Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. HDOT advises the public to follow all traffic control signs and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.



