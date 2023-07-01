Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment Of Debra Phelan To Yavapai County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Debra R. Phelan to the Yavapai County Superior Court. Judge Phelan has served on the court as a judge pro tempore since 2019. Prior to that, she was in private practice focusing on juvenile law, parental rights, adoption, and domestic relations litigation.

“Throughout her career, Debra Phelan has shown a commitment to helping Arizona families both inside and outside the courtroom,” Governor Hobbs said. “I am confident in her abilities and experience, and wish her all the best in continuing her service to the people of Yavapai County in this new role.”

Judge Phelan’s appointment is to the newly created eighth judicial division in Yavapai County, which was requested by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and approved by Governor Hobbs earlier this year.



