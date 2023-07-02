Teacher Finds Dinosaurs in the Library in A.G. Allen's New Book
Debut children’s book celebrates diversity and imagination to be found in books
While the focus of the book is on the library because of the setting, the point is that all sorts of wondrous and exciting – and sometimes perilous things like a T-Rex – may be found in books.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s Library Day and Mrs. Barker would love to take her class for a visit. But it will take some creative thinking and imagination to persuade a distracted student named Alyssa to get with the program. How will she do it?
— A.G. Allen
There Are Dinosaurs in the Library! is a richly illustrated and thrilling picture book for children ages 4 to 10. In the book, a teacher of color named Mrs. Barker wants to take her third-grade class to the library. When a blue-haired student name Alyssa objects, she is only convinced when Mrs. Barker whispers there will be dinosaurs in the library.
At the library, she and her fellow students are surprised when real dinosaurs jump off the pages of Mrs. Barker’s book. While there’s a lot of excitement as dinosaurs roam the library, control remains with Mrs. Barker who snaps the book closed when things get a bit out of hand. The story ends on a humorous note when Alyssa, the student who didn’t want to go to the library says, “Next time, maybe you could pick a book on koalas.”
There Are Dinosaurs in the Library! is the debut book from international educator A.G. Allen who insists that Mrs. Barker isn’t telling a tall tale; she’s using wordplay and tips from her teacher training. “Books activate the imagination and if there are books about dinosaurs, then they certainly live in the library.”
Big Words? No problem?
Big words are no problem when they are the names of dinosaurs! With its gorgeous illustrations, children will be eager to learn and pronounce the different types of dinosaurs’ names they encounter which include Stegosaurus, Protoseratops, Microceratus, Compsognathus, Struthiomimus, and, of course, everyone’s favorites thanks to Jurassic Park: Tyrannosaurus rex and Velociraptor.
“If there’s a message in the book it’s that adventure still awaits in books,” said Ms. Allen. “While the focus of the book is on the library because of the setting, the point is that all sorts of wondrous and exciting – and sometimes perilous things like a T-Rex – may be found in books.”
The book is illustrated by South American artist Octavio Cordova. Its characters are from diverse backgrounds illustrated in gemstone colors that reflect “all shades and shapes of people,” says the author.
Any teacher who has struggled with getting a student’s attention will appreciate this book. There Are Dinosaurs in the Library! is a lesson in how a little ingenuity can turn around a bad attitude or introduce a new concept.
Libraries will never become extinct!
There Are Dinosaurs in the Library! is the author’s first book and a love letter to libraries. “I was always drawn to books as a child. I grew up in a very small town in Texas and library books helped me to understand the world beyond my city limits,” the author said.
Publication Date: September 20, 2023
About the author
Alison Allen (A.G. Allen is her pen name) holds a bachelor’s in communications from Kennesaw State University; a master’s in teaching (MAT) from George Fox University, and a master’s in creative writing from University of Hull in the U.K. She grew up in Waco, Texas, toward the end of segregation. Following a successful career with Fortune 500 companies she became interested in education. Since that time she’s worked as an English Language Arts Teacher, High School Principal and Director of Student Services. She’s traveled the world, teaching at international schools in China, Korea and by fall of 2023 in Spain. “I feel like my life is a little like the television show ‘Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego?’ as I live life as a traveling educator.”
About the Illustrator
There are Dinosaurs in the Library is illustrated by South American illustrator Octavio Cordova. Octavio is based in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and has lent his talent to a wide variety of story projects including animation, film and children’s picture books. He is also a part-time professor with Universidad Casa Grande, instructing students in drawing and other art-related classes.
