What They’re Saying: Governor Newsom Signs Budget Deal Providing $5.1 Billion for Local Transportation

SACRAMENTO – As part of a $310.8 billion spending plan, Governor Gavin Newsom and the Legislature reached an agreement that provides $5.1 billion in emergency relief to support statewide public transit systems and their workers – helping to keep California moving forward on aggressive, world-leading climate goals. This agreement includes accountability measures to ensure that transit systems stabilize their programs and retool their long-term operations to better align with the needs of the public. This news is bringing welcome support from local leaders, business groups and public transit advocates.

“This budget agreement between the Governor and the Legislature is a great step for our state and for cities like San Francisco. In particular, the support for transportation means that we have more time to prevent our transit agencies from hitting a fiscal cliff that would be devastating for public transportation in California. There’s still more work to do, which is so essential to our neighborhoods and our economic recovery, but now we have time thanks to the Governor and our State Legislative leaders.” – San Francisco Mayor London Breed

“I applaud Governor Newsom and the Budget Chairs for reaching a budget agreement that provides critical funding for the Bay Area’s public transit systems. Access to transit is an equity issue that deeply impacts Oakland residents and those who commute into our city. Governor Newsom’s $5.1 billion investment in public transit ensures Oaklanders will continue to have access to affordable and efficient public transit services.” – Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao

“California and our working families are facing a difficult time fiscally. I am grateful that the Governor and Legislature are focusing our limited dollars on moving the needle on homelessness, preventing the transit fiscal cliff, and providing youth employment opportunities. I am committed to ensuring that the City of San Jose will use those dollars immediately to tackle our core issues.” – San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan

“We applaud Governor Newsom and legislative leaders for reaching an agreement on funding to help our struggling transit systems survive as they work to recover ridership and make the important structural changes necessary to ensure their long-term viability. We also heartily applaud the Governor for his leadership in advancing a package of infrastructure reforms that will get shovels in the ground faster to build the clean energy, water and transportation projects this state badly needs to move forward.” – Jim Wunderman, Bay Area Council

“Thanks to the leadership of Governor Newsom and Legislative leaders, California is poised to streamline the permitting process for clean energy infrastructure projects — boosting California’s competitiveness at a time of economic uncertainty, while also accelerating progress on the State’s ambitious climate agenda. Importantly, it also helps to avert the transit fiscal cliff and continues efforts to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis. As a whole, this agreement continues to lay the groundwork for private sector growth that can be leveraged for maximum economic impact for all Californians while promoting greater equity and opportunity.” – Ahmad Thomas, CEO, Silicon Valley Leadership Group (SVLG)

“California’s leaders have done right by working people who both depend on and operate California’s public transit systems by approving more than a billion dollars in new transit funding to help avert the statewide transit fiscal cliff. Californians will breathe cleaner air and continue to have affordable, climate-friendly transportation options with the support of these critical funds.” – Zak Accuardi, Senior Transportation Advocate at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), and a member of the Survive and Thrive Coalition

“We applaud Governor Newsom and legislative leaders for reaching a budget agreement that will provide $5.1 billion in much needed funding for our transit systems as they work to recover ridership. We hope to continue to work on creative ways to fill funding gaps in our public transit systems as they serve as a lifeline for the city, and we look forward to continuing to showcase San Francisco to visitors from around the country and the world.” – Cassandra Costello, SF Travel

“Public transit is the lifeblood that keeps California alive and thriving, especially in the state’s largest cities like San Francisco. Governor Newsom’s budget agreement ensures that public transit can continue operating reliably to support the connectivity and vibrancy people expect from our iconic cities.” – Wade Rose, President of Advance SF

“This budget deal marks a significant milestone by growing budget reserves to an unprecedented $38 billion while ensuring the preservation of historic investments in public education, health care, climate, and public safety. The deal also introduces new accountability measures for transit and homelessness investments, accelerates global leadership on climate through the fast-tracking of clean energy projects, and provides tax credits for businesses engaged in manufacturing computer chips, clean energy facilities, and more. Furthermore, the deal prioritizes the creation of projects that specifically benefit disadvantaged communities, resulting in the generation of hundreds of thousands of job opportunities. With regards to transit, an allocation of $5.1 billion over four years has been designated, fully restoring the $4 billion for construction and incorporating an additional $1.1 billion from cap-and-trade funds. Agencies are granted flexibility in utilizing the allocated funds for both operations and construction, with strict accountability measures and state oversight in place.” – Masood Samereie, San Francisco Council of District Merchants Associations (SFCDMA)

“BOMA San Francisco commends Governor Newsom on negotiating a balanced budget that maintains critical investments for California’s future. The $5.1 billion in spending for transit agencies is paramount for bridging the operating gaps faced by our Bay Area transit agencies over the next several years. These investments will ensure that we can meet our ongoing priorities of growing our state’s economy, lowering emissions, and building world class cities that serve as centers for economic activity, innovation, and sustainability.” – John Bryant, CEO of BOMA San Francisco

“The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce thanks Governor Newsom for including critical funding for our most vital transit systems in our state budget. As San Francisco recovers from the pandemic and we look to revitalize our City, public transportation will be key to bring residents, employees, and visitors back downtown.” – Rodney Fong, San Francisco Chamber of Commerce

“Transit is the lifeblood of Civic Center supplying employees, arts and cultural patrons and visitors from all over. This investment will have many positive multipliers from workforce and economic gains, to equity and environmental protections.” – Tracy Everwine, San Francisco Civic Center

“We are thankful to the Governor for working with the Legislature and securing the budget for the state of California. The investments made in infrastructure, public safety, and mass transit help us at this critical moment in our state’s history. We are excited to work with the Governor to help magnify his efforts locally and statewide.” – Alex Bastian, President and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco