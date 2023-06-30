Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Over $1.5 Million For Yavapai County Law Enforcement

Prescott, AZ — Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced funding of over $1.5 million for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Prescott Valley Police Department. Governor Hobbs has worked closely with local law enforcement to identify specific needs and opportunities to improve their capabilities.

“Challenges experienced at the border do not stay at the border, and it’s important that every county is well equipped to prevent harmful activities from reaching their community,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am pleased to announce this funding in partnership with local law enforcement and look forward to continuing the work to create a safer Arizona for everyone.”

Governor Hobbs was joined by Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, Chief Amy Bonney, Chief Bob Ticer, and County Supervisor James Gregory. Each expressed their gratitude for the funding.

“The funding that is coming, $1.5 million, doesn’t even actually include the other $600,000 that Governor Hobbs’ Office appropriated to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office only about a month ago,” said Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes. “There’s a strong commitment from the state, from the Governor’s Office, to fund and assist public safety. It’s not just here in Yavapai County, but the entire state.”

“Thank you Governor Hobbs for the support you have provided to us,” said Prescott Valley Police Chief Bob Ticer. “It goes a long way and it means a lot. Not just to the law enforcement community so we can do our jobs, but to the community that they know we have the support, resources and dollars to combat these crimes that victimize many Arizonans.”

The breakdown of the funding is as follows:

Prosecution & Imprisonment Fund

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office - $578,452.00

Prescott Valley Police Department - $581,416.50

Anti Drug and Human Trafficking Fund

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office - $500,000

###