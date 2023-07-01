MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 19, 2023, to Monday, June 26, 2023

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 19, 2023, through Monday, June 26, 2023, MPD detectives and officers recovered 15 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

A Titan Arms 12 gauge shotgun, a Rossi .357 caliber revolver, and a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 5000 block of 11th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Blake Christopher Loveface, of Northeast, D.C., for Possesion with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Cruelty to Children, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-099-036

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Eye Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Jordan Christopher Johnson, of no fixed address, for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-099-219

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-099-243

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Astor Place, Southeast. CCN: 23-099-511

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a Sig Sauer P-220 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4000 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Antonio Nicks, of no fixed address, 59-year-old Xavier Tyrone Bennett, of no fixed address, 48-year-old Charles Edward Wilkins, of no fixed address, 36-year-old Kyle D. Britton, of Southeast, D.C., and 64-year-old Wayne Pounds, of Southeast, D.C., for National Firearms Act, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-099-821

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and an Anderson AM-15 7.62x35 caliber rifle (both pictured below) were recovered in the 900 block of Blakney Lane, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Denikko Allgood, of Lawrenceville, GA, and 18-year-old Shane Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-099-979

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Brandon Waters, of Fairmont, NC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-100-056

Thursday, June 22, 2023

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Randy Devon Holmes, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 23-100-222

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-100-250

A Glock 21 .45 handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Lavell De’Quan Allen, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Destruction of Property, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, National Firearms Act, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-100-422

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

