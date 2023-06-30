Registry of Motor Vehicles Announces Pre-Registration Available July 1 in Preparation for Work and Family Mobility Act, Allowing All Residents to Apply for a Standard Driver’s License Regardless of Immigration Status  

Boston — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) today announced pre-registration for appointments to obtain a Standard (Class D or M) driver's license will be available Saturday, July 1, 2023. The RMV is implementing additional supports for all Massachusetts communities in advance of the new Work and Family Mobility Act (WFMA), effective on July 1. The RMV is also adding additional service hours at multiple RMV locations and has added 2 new road test locations to best serve all customers.

Under the new law, eligible Massachusetts residents can apply to obtain a Standard (Class D or M) driver's license, regardless of immigration status, as the WFMA removes the requirement that residents provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. Over the past several months, the RMV has identified and created informational resources specifically to help guide new customers as they begin the process to secure a Standard license credential. To further support this effort, the RMV has also worked directly with immigration advocacy groups, stakeholders, and impacted communities to facilitate and coordinate public outreach and to solicit feedback on implementation efforts so that best practices can be adopted.

The RMV is prepared to handle the anticipated influx of 105,000 applicants in the first 6 months. To alleviate the high volume of new eligible customers, the RMV has implemented several measures: increased staffing, expanded the amount of road test operations in many locations, and extended working hours at RMV service centers. Visit Mass.Gov/RMV to find hours at RMV locations.

Effective July 5, Class D Road Tests will be available by appointment for all customers at the following two new temporary road test sites. These sites will be staffed with RMV personnel and will not offer any transactions other than road tests.

Scroll left Scroll right Location M-F Hours Saturday Hours Lynn (located at the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Connery Skating Rink, at 190 Shephard Street, Lynn, MA 01904) 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Revere (located at the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) Cronin Skating Rink, at 870 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA 02151) 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

The RMV is also offering a pre-registering system that establishes a proactive process for booking appointments. Rather than checking the RMV website for an appointment, customers will be able to request an appointment online, and will receive an email with a unique link when an appointment is available for them to schedule.

Pre-registration for appointments is available after 7:30AM on Saturday, July 1.

A customer using the pre-registration system should do the following:

Visit Mass.Gov/myRMV

Select the Reservations option then select the Schedule a Service Center Appointment option

Provide required information

Select the type of appointment, (learner’s permit appointment, transfer out of state license, etc.)

Select the service center location to schedule appointment at. Some RMV service centers are more popular than others, and customers may wait longer for an appointment at those service centers. Customers will be provided information about appointment availability by location.

After completing the pre-registration steps customers will receive:

An email from the RMV with either a link to schedule an appointment or, if their requested appointment type and location have a waitlist, a confirmation that they have been added to a waitlist.

When an appointment becomes available for customers on the waitlist, customers will receive an email from the RMV with a link to schedule their appointment. The link is valid for 24 hours.

In addition, if there are customers that don’t have an email account, the RMV is providing over the phone assistance. To book an appointment, customers can call: 857-368-WFMA (9362).

The RMV remains committed to providing quality services to all communities and has been working diligently to develop informational resources, which include:

An informational website, Mass.Gov/WFMA, which includes helpful information on the WFMA, details identification requirements and outlines steps which must be undertaken by eligible individuals to get a Standard Class D or Class M driver’s license, including successfully passing a vision screening, and scheduling separate appointments for a learner’s permit and road test.

A special informational phoneline, 857-368-WFMA (9362), to hear messaging in multiple languages.

Frequently Asked Questions and a public flyer for customers as they prepare their applications.

The RMV is also working on additional ways to support residents, and offers the following:

Materials will be translated into 15 languages, permits available in 35 languages, and interpreters (phone and in-person) available in 100+ languages.

Expanding call center staffing by 50 percent and adding a temporary, dedicated WFMA inquiry line operated by a vendor with live customer service representatives.

Expanding staffing at customer service centers by 50 percent and expanding hours of operation at many locations to include Saturdays and some evening hours.

More than doubling the number of road test examiners, adding temporary road test sites, and expanding hours for road test operations at many locations.

To prepare for the application process, the RMV is also providing tips to eligible residents in advance:

1. Appointments are required: You will need to make two separate appointments to take your learner’s permit exam and take a road test. Walk-ins will not be available. Starting July 1, make your appointment online at Mass.Gov/myRMV. Appointments will fill up fast at popular RMV locations (Haymarket, Watertown, Brockton, for example), so consider expanding your location preferences to find more availability.

2. Prepare your documents: Before your appointment, be sure to gather a proof of identity; proof of date of birth; and documents proving Massachusetts residency. For the expanded list of acceptable documents, see Mass.Gov/WFMA. If any documents are not in English, the RMV will require the document to be accompanied by a certified English translation.

3. Standard fees apply: Costs are $30 for a learner’s permit exam fee, $35 for a road test fee, and $50 for a Class D driver’s license fee. The RMV encourages applicants to pay online in advance at Mass.Gov/myRMV.

4. Study and practice driving: Learn the Massachusetts rules of the road so you can successfully pass your learner’s permit exam. Practice driving with a licensed driver in the car before you take your scheduled road test. Be sure you know how to use hand signals, how to turn the vehicle on, how to use directional signals and the vehicle mirrors while driving. Driver’s Manuals are available at https://www.mass.gov/lists/drivers-manuals.

5. Bring an interpreter if possible: Customer service centers will have translation services available by telephone for your appointment. If you need an interpreter for your road test and have a friend, loved one, or someone else who can accompany to translate, the RMV encourages you to bring them along. Otherwise, you can request an interpreter from the RMV when scheduling a road test.

6. Bring a licensed driver and a vehicle to your road test: All applicants for must bring a licensed driver to their road test to comply with the rules for driving under a Learner’s Permit. You must also provide a vehicle with valid registration and valid inspection for the road test. You will not be able to take your road test if you do not bring a vehicle and a licensed driver to your appointment.

7. Beware of bad actors: The RMV cautions residents to beware of fraudulent websites and scams. The RMV is the only organization authorized to issue a driver’s license and to collect fees. Customers needing credentials should never pay someone for an RMV appointment. There are no special brokers authorized to help you get an appointment or a license. Make sure that you pay fees only at Mass.Gov/myRMV or in person at an RMV location.

For more information go to Mass.gov/WFMA or call (857) 368-WFMA (9326).

