MassDEP Air Quality Advisory: Impact Expected Across Most of Massachusetts Through Saturday 

WHAT: Due to smoke from Canadian wildfires that continue to influence our area, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) is extending an air quality alert starting at midnight tonight, effective until 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, July 1, 2023, throughout the State except the Cape and Islands. Smoke is expected to impact air quality tomorrow in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties. Air quality is expected to remain unhealthy for sensitive groups in these areas. Sensitive groups include people with heart or lung disease, such as asthma, older adults, children, teenagers, and people who are active outdoors. People with either lung disease or heart disease are at greater risk from exposure to air pollution.

MassDEP advises people in sensitive groups to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, take more breaks, do less intense activities, follow asthma action plans, and keep quick relief medicine handy. Watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath.

More details are available, including forecasts and real-time data, at MassDEP’s MassAir Online site here.

WHEN: Effective midnight until 11:59 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2023.

