The 2023 Legislature appropriated renewed funding for new recovery residences to Commerce for the biennium that begins July 1, 2023. It also appropriated a significantly larger amount to the Health Care Authority for the same recovery residence startup activities. Both agencies are working together to develop a streamlined approach to contracting these dollars. We hope to avoid administering two identical programs.

While that solution is being developed, Commerce will release an application on or near August 1, 2023 solely for recovery residences who received their first recovery residence contract July 1, 2022. Commerce intends to issue step-down grants to the eight recovery residence operators for a maximum award of $47,000 per contract.

Recovery residence operators who received their second award on July 1, 2022 will not be eligible for a third year of assistance.