Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the 700 Block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:46 am, a MPD member was in the area and heard the sounds of gunshots. Upon canvassing MPD members located an adult male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The detectives’ investigation revealed the victim produced a firearm and fired shots. An unknown suspect then fired shots striking the victim. The victim was placed under arrest.

35-year-old Jahi Waters, of Northeast, DC was charged with Assault with A Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The unknown suspect’s vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

This case still remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.