TWRA Lake Permits for Sale Online, Lake Halford New Rules in Effect

NASHVILLE --- Effective July 1, all Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Lake permits will be available for purchase online. Permits had previously been sold on-site through an honor system, or through local concessionaires.

The permits and other licenses are available online anytime at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, on the TWRA “On the Go App,” at one of close to 500 license agents across the state, and the four TWRA regional offices.

Also starting July 1, newly adopted rules, and regulations for the recently acquired Lake Halford, formerly known as Carroll County Thousand Acre Lake, will take effect. A daily lake permit of $6 or annual $48 is required to use TWRA lakes. Anyone ages 16-65 will need a permit. License holders with a valid sportsmen license or lifetime license do not need the additional lake permit. Alcohol is not permitted.

For fishing on Lake Halford, regulations for largemouth Bass, there is a limit of 10 fish per day, with an 18-inch maximum size limit. Only two fish longer than 18 inches may be harvested. For bluegill/redear, the limit is 10 fish per day. For blue/channel catfish the limit is five per day. There is no creel or length limit for crappie. Jug fishing is not allowed at Lake Halford. More information on Lake Halford can be found on the “Where to Fish” page here. Information is also available on the Guides, Rules, and Regulations link located at the bottom of the website.

