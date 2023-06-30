Submit Release
News Search

There were 659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

June 30 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts New Notary Rules

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, June 30, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to revise Colorado’s Notary rules in accordance with Senate Bill 23-153 (Sunset Revised Uniform Law On Notarial Acts).

The adopted rules remove language prohibiting the use of verbal-language interpreters and clarify in rule that the increased fee a notary may charge for their electronic signature is $25. Additionally, the rules clarify the requirement that remote notarization system providers must annually renew their registrations with the Secretary of State’s Office to maintain their eligibility to provide these systems.

A public rulemaking hearing was held on June 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. MT to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.

Notice of Adoption (PDF)

Rulemaking hearing information

Audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing

These rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.

Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.

Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact communications@coloradosos.gov.

You just read:

June 30 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts New Notary Rules

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more