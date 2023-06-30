June 30 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Permanently Adopts New Notary Rules
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Annie Orloff - annie.orloff@coloradosos.gov
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Denver, June 30, 2023 - The Secretary of State’s Office has adopted permanent rule revisions to revise Colorado’s Notary rules in accordance with Senate Bill 23-153 (Sunset Revised Uniform Law On Notarial Acts).
The adopted rules remove language prohibiting the use of verbal-language interpreters and clarify in rule that the increased fee a notary may charge for their electronic signature is $25. Additionally, the rules clarify the requirement that remote notarization system providers must annually renew their registrations with the Secretary of State’s Office to maintain their eligibility to provide these systems.
A public rulemaking hearing was held on June 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. MT to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules. This hearing was conducted in-person and via webinar.
Rulemaking hearing information
Audio recording of the public rulemaking hearing
These rules will become permanently effective twenty days after publication in the Colorado Register.
Members of the public with questions about rulemaking should contact SoS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov.
Members of the press with questions relating to the rulemaking should contact communications@coloradosos.gov.