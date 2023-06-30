Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Polk State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ann Barnhart, Cynthia Ross, and Ashley Troutman and the reappointment of Ashley Bell Barnett and Greg Littleton to the Polk State College District Board of Trustees.

Ann Barnhart

Barnhart is the Vice President of Strategy for AdventHealth. She is the Treasurer of the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Barnhart earned her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in nursing from Southern Connecticut State University.

Cynthia Ross

Ross is the Owner of Social Graces. She previously served as a member of the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and was the leadership chair for the Association of Florida College’s Trustee Commission from 2021–2022. Ross earned her associate degree from Polk State College.

Ashley Troutman

Troutman is a Financial Advisor for Northwestern Mutual. He currently serves on the Lighthouse Ministries Board of Directors and served on the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Troutman earned his associate degree from Polk State College and his bachelor’s degree in business marketing from the University of South Florida.

Ashley Bell Barnett

Bell Barnett is a Community Advocate and serves her community in a variety of capacities. She currently serves on the Southwest Florida Water Management District and the Polk Arts Alliance Advisory Committee. She previously served as Chair of the United Way of Central Florida. Bell Barnett earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of South Florida.

Greg Littleton

Littleton is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Bank & Trust. He is the former Chair of the United Way of Central Florida and was recognized as a Distinguished Alumnus of Polk State College. Littleton earned his associate degree from Polk State College and his bachelor’s degree in finance from Freed-Hardeman University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

