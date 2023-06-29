Trustee appointed to operate Rural Municipality of Murray River

CANADA, June 29 - Today, the Minister of Housing, Land and Communities appointed Robert Hughes of Stratford as trustee for the Rural Municipality of Murray River.

Prince Edward Island’s Municipal Government Act allows the minister to appoint an Official Trustee in cases where a council is no longer able to function. Following the resignation of four councillors, the Murray River Council was left without sufficient members to form a quorum and no way to legally carry out municipal business.

The Official Trustee will act as the council of the municipality until the next duly elected council can take office through by-election.

“This step is not something we take lightly, and I want to express appreciation to the remaining council members for their service. It is important to the residents of the Rural Municipality of Murray River to keep the municipality operational. I want to thank Robert Hughes for his willingness to step in as trustee and I look forward to a duly elected council.” - Housing, Land, and Communities Minister Rob Lantz

