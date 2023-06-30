When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 30, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 30, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Spices, Flavors & Salts

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness-Salmonella Company Name: Everest Food Products Private Limited Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Sambhar Masala and Garam Masala spices

Company Announcement

Everest Food Products Private Limited of Gujarat, India has been notified by FDA that samples of their products, Sambhar Masala and Garam Masala, have tested positive for Salmonella. These products were not distributed by Everest Food Products Private Limited and they were not intended for distribution or sale in the US market. Amin Trading Agency LLC., Edison, NJ. sourced our products from Indian markets and distributed them in the US market. Amin Trading Agency LLC. is conducting a recall of these products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products were distributed to retail stores in GA, NC, OH, MD, TN, TX, MS, FL, VA, NJ, and NY.

No illnesses reported till date.

Recalled products are as follows:

EVEREST GARAM MASALA

Brand name: Everest Food Products

Unit size: 100gm

Date of manufacture: January 2023

Expire date: March 2024

Batch#: U25D390373

UPC: 8 901786 101009 EVEREST SAMBHAR MASALA

Brand name: Everest Food Products

Unit size: 100gm

Date of manufacture: January 2023

Expire date: March 2024

Batch#: U04D384296

UPC: 8 901786 081004

Consumers should not consume the recalled products and should dispose of the products.

