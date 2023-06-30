Pelosi Statement on Supreme Court Decision on President Biden’s Student Loan Relief Initiative

Sacramento, Calif. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student debt relief initiative:

“Today, the Republican supermajority on the Supreme Court cruelly denied more than 40 million Americans deeply needed student debt relief. In doing so, the Court allows a crisis of debt to continue holding back families from buying homes, starting businesses and making ends meet.

“Wrongly, the Majority Opinion in this case ignores the convincing arguments on the President’s legal authority that were made in the last year by the Department of Education and by former House Education Committee Chairman George Miller.

“President Biden is to be commended for his action to ease the student loan burden, which disproportionately harms women and people of color. Energized by our commitment to equity, justice and opportunity, the fight is not over.”