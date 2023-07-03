SWAT Mosquito Systems: Florida's Trusted Provider of Effective Mosquito Control Solutions Addresses Malaria Outbreak

SWAT Mosquito Systems. We move in, mosquitoes move out.

Industry pioneer offers helpful tips to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness.

MIRAMAR, FLA., UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SWAT Mosquito Systems, a leading provider of custom misting systems, has been at the forefront of delivering effective mosquito control solutions in Florida for nearly two decades. As the state grapples with a recent malaria outbreak, SWAT Mosquito Systems is offering valuable tips to help communities combat mosquitoes and minimize the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Advisory to alert the public to several Malaria cases in Florida and Texas. SWAT Mosquito Systems understands the urgency of this situation and remains dedicated to leveraging its expertise, experience, and innovative technology to protect communities and provide effective solutions.

With nearly 20 years of industry experience, SWAT Mosquito Systems has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable and customized mosquito control solutions throughout Florida. Their expertise lies in designing and installing high-quality misting systems tailored to the unique needs of residential and commercial clients.

"Our primary goal at SWAT Mosquito Systems has always been to provide our clients with effective mosquito control solutions that are tailored to their specific needs," said Rob Marino, General Manager of SWAT Mosquito Systems. "We take pride in our nearly two decades of experience in delivering reliable misting systems that protect homes, businesses, and outdoor spaces from mosquito infestations. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets us apart as a trusted leader in the industry."

To support communities in combating mosquitoes and reducing the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, SWAT Mosquito Systems offers the following tips:

• Remove Standing Water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so eliminate any potential breeding sites by emptying containers, cleaning gutters, and maintaining proper drainage.

• Maintain Landscapes: Regularly trim shrubs and bushes and keep grass and vegetation well-maintained to minimize mosquito resting areas.

• Use Protective Clothing: When spending time outdoors, wear long sleeves, pants, and socks to reduce exposed skin.

• Apply Insect Repellent: Use EPA-approved insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to provide an additional layer of protection.

• Install a Mosquito Misting System: Consider investing in a custom misting system from SWAT Mosquito Systems to create a mosquito-free zone around your property. These systems utilize advanced technology to disperse a fine mist of mosquito control solutions in outdoor areas, creating a barrier that repels and eliminates mosquitoes. The misting systems can be programmed to operate automatically at specific times, ensuring consistent protection without disrupting daily activities.

As the malaria outbreak raises concerns, SWAT Mosquito Systems remains steadfast in their mission to create safer environments for all. With their extensive experience and expertise, they continue to lead the way in effective mosquito control, ensuring the well-being of communities across the state.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jessica Taft

Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

904-576-0113

Jessica.taft@superhomeservicesgroup.com

About SWAT Mosquito Systems:

SWAT Mosquito Systems is a leading provider of custom misting systems for residential and commercial clients in Florida. With nearly 20 years of experience, they specialize in designing and installing high-quality misting systems tailored to the unique needs of their customers. SWAT Mosquito Systems is a member of the Super Home Services family of companies. For more information, please visit www.swatmosquitosystems.com.

