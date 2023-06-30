BCS Concrete Structures Recognized for Exceptional Work at Samsung Semiconductor Facility
BCS Concrete Structures has received recognition for its outstanding performance at the Samsung Semiconductor facility construction project in Taylor, Texas.
We are proud of our team and thank all of them for their great effort.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, the leading turn-key commercial concrete subcontractor in Central Texas, has received recognition for its outstanding performance at the Samsung Semiconductor facility construction project in Taylor, Texas. The project, valued at over $25 billion, represents one of the largest chip plant construction projects in the United States.
— Ben Horton
Under a contract with General Contractor IE2 for Samsung subsidiary EMD Electronics, the BCS Concrete Structures team has demonstrated excellence in safety compliance and production quality. As a testament to their leadership and dedication, BCS Concrete Structures was presented with the March "Crew of the Month" award by EMD Electronics.
The BCS team, led by Project Manager Reed Boyd, General Superintendent Leonel Perez, Superintendent Miguel Castro, and Safety Manager Armando Gonzalez, has worked tirelessly to meet and surpass Samsung's demanding safety program and high-quality standards. This honor demonstrates their dedication to producing great results and adhering to industry-leading procedures.
"We are proud of our team and thank all of them for their great effort," said a spokesperson for BCS Concrete Structures. "Armando Gonzalez and Miguel Castro have been our boots-on-the-ground leaders, managing our crew and Samsung expectations as true professionals. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to safety and quality, and we will continue to work closely with Samsung to ensure the success of this project."
With their work creating the famous structures that contribute to Austin's changing skyline, BCS Concrete Structures has built a strong presence in Central Texas. Their outstanding achievement on the Samsung Semiconductor Factory Project reinforces their name in the commercial concrete construction industry.
