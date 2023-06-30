Press Releases

06/30/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Tax Cut on Beer Takes Effect July 1

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that a law he signed directing Connecticut’s excise tax on beer to be reduced by 16.7% takes effect on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The tax cut is the result of the biennial state budget that Governor Lamont and the state legislature approved in 2021. It was included in the budget as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to support the continued growth of Connecticut’s craft brewery industry and the associated jobs it generates.

“Connecticut’s craft brewery industry has been booming in recent years, and it is evidenced by the growth of hundreds of new local jobs,” Governor Lamont said. “This tax cut is another way that we can support our locally-owned, small businesses.”

The National Beer Wholesalers Association reports that the beer industry yields $3.8 billion in economic output in Connecticut and supports 21,228 jobs in the state, with professions ranging from careers in agriculture, manufacturing, and retail. According to the Connecticut Brewers’ Guild, the state has more than 120 locally-owned breweries.

The tax reduction on beer that is scheduled to take effect is as follows:

Prior to July 1, 2023 Beginning July 1, 2023 Barrel (31 gallons) $7.20 $6.00 ½ Barrel $3.60 $3.00 ¼ Barrel $1.80 $1.50 Wine Gallon $0.24 $0.20

This tax cut comes on top of a comprehensive package of reforms that Governor Lamont enacted during his first term to support growth in the craft brewery industry. That package:

Updated Connecticut’s outdated blue laws by increasing the amount of beer that breweries could sell to an adult for off-premise consumption from nine liters (about 1 case of 12-ounce cans) to nine gallons (about 4 cases of 12-ounce cans);

Consolidated the four beer manufacturer permits – beer, brew pub, beer and brew pub, and farm brewery – into one permit, helping to streamline the administration of these permits and level the playing field within the industry;

Created a Connecticut Craft Café permit, under which all manufacturing permit holders have the ability to sell all other types of alcohol in the state. (For example, wineries, cideries, and distilleries are now able to sell Connecticut craft beer); and

Allowed craft breweries to hold multiple manufacturing permits so they can also make wine, cider, spirits, and mead all under one roof.

Governor Lamont encourages residents and visitors who are interested in safely supporting local craft breweries to explore the Connecticut Beer Trail. Information is available at www.connecticut.beer.