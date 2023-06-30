Zion Medicinals Rebrands to Pillar Līf, Unveiling Enhanced Spagyric CBD Hemp Product Line
Zion Medicinals, a leading provider of premium CBD hemp products, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as Pillar Līf (pronounced Pillar Life).GREENVILLE, SC, US, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Medicinals, a leading provider of premium CBD hemp products, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as Pillar Līf (pronounced Pillar Life). This exciting transformation reflects the company's commitment to elevating its offerings and signifies a new chapter in its journey toward holistic wellness.
Pillar Līf takes pride in offering a revolutionary beyond full spectrum CBD hemp product line. What sets Pillar Līf apart is its unique approach to extraction, utilizing Spagyric processing. By combining ancient alchemical procedures with modern extraction practices, Pillar Līf creates a more bioavailable and medicinally potent product that maximizes the therapeutic benefits of CBD.
The Spagyric processing method employed by Pillar Līf involves a meticulous and sophisticated technique that includes the separation, purification, and recombination of botanical components. This comprehensive approach results in a truly holistic CBD hemp product, providing individuals with a more effective and transformative wellness experience.
"We are excited to introduce our rebranding as Pillar Līf and to showcase our enhanced CBD hemp product line," said Brian Caruso, Founder & CEO at Pillar Līf. "Our commitment to providing the highest quality CBD products remains unwavering, and our adoption of the Spagyric processing method further exemplifies our dedication to innovation and excellence in the CBD industry."
With the rebranding to Pillar Līf, the company reaffirms its core values of holistic wellness and transparency. The new brand name symbolizes Pillar Līf's role as a guiding support system for individuals seeking a balanced and fulfilling life. Through its premium beyond full spectrum CBD hemp products, Pillar Līf aims to empower individuals to embrace their journey towards well-being and unlock their fullest potential.
To explore the enhanced CBD hemp product line including tinctures, hemp salve & pet CBD, and learn more about Pillar Līf's commitment to holistic wellness, visit https://pillarlif.com or contact 833-946-6633 for further information.
About Pillar Līf:
Pillar Līf, formerly known as Zion Medicinals, is a leading provider of premium CBD hemp products. With a focus on holistic wellness, Pillar Līf utilizes Spagyric processing to create a beyond full spectrum CBD hemp product line that is highly bioavailable and medicinally potent. Pillar Līf is dedicated to providing individuals with transformative wellness experiences and supporting their journey toward a balanced and fulfilling life.
