Resources for Vulnerable Communities in Montgomery County will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, June 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 29, 2023

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Cecilia Rojas, director of the Language Outreach Program (LOP) at Community Reach of Montgomery County, and Jennifer Arnáiz, administrator for Early Childhood Services with Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). The show will air on Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The show will begin with a discussion about the Community Reach of Montgomery County, its mission, vision and programs that have been created to guide and support the most vulnerable Montgomery County residents. For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has assisted communities in need by offering services that include free health care clinics, temporary housing, financial emergency assistance, elder care, citizenship classes, English as a second language classes for non-English speakers and more.

Friday’s show will conclude with Ms. Arnáiz, who will discuss the various resources available to eligible Montgomery County residents for early childhood programs and services. One of the most popular resources is ChildLink, an information and referral service for families with young children. Residents may receive simple referrals, consultations on child development and more. Bilingual assistance in English and Spanish is available by calling 240-777-4769.

The Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #