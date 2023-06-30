Scantinel Photonics launches groundbreaking 2. generation FMCW LiDAR silicon chip “SingleChip LiDAR” becomes reality

Submit Release
Scantinel Photonics a leading worldwide FMCW LiDAR company, launches the second generation of a chip-scale massively parallelized photonic integrated circuit.

ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
Scantinel Photonics GmbH, a leading worldwide FMCW LiDAR company, launches the second generation of a chip-scale massively parallelized photonic integrated circuit (PIC). With this outstanding achievement Scantinel takes a leap towards the ultimate goal of a “Single Chip LiDAR”.
The photonic chip allows high pixel rate with high signal-to-noise ratio to enable outstanding capturing of high-quality real-life data due to a world unique chip integration level and makes autonomous driving a reality.

“Automotive solid-state scanning LiDAR requires the co-integration of detectors, laser and ultra-low loss solid state scanner on the same CMOS-foundry compatible photonic platform. Scantinel Photonics GmbH demonstrates integrated, massively parallelized detector and scanning chip sharing the same photonic platform as our integrated laser” said Vladimir Davydenko, co-founder of Scantinel.

“The new PIC architecture allows further a full in system calibration leading to significant cost reduction in a volume production environment as it reduces machine investments, fab area and production times” said Andy Zott, Managing director and co-founders of Scantinel.

“This high integration into a single chip LiDAR gives a significant advantage in cost and size over any existing solutions” adds Dr. Michael Richter – Managing Director of Scantinel Photonics.

About Scantinel Photonics GmbH
Founded in 2019 and based in Ulm, Germany, Scantinel Photonics GmbH is a leading FMCW sensing technology company offering next-generation LiDAR solutions for mobility and industrial applications. Scantinel is backed by ZEISS Ventures, Scania Growth Capital and PhotonDelta. For more information, visit www.scantinel.com

