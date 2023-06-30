Jun 1, 2023 - Jackson, MS

contact: Shelby Wilcher - press@govreeves.ms.gov

Governor Tate Reeves today announced that the U.S. Department of the Treasury has issued a grant award for a Mississippi Restore Project. The project was initially approved by Governor Reeves and will support infrastructure upgrades on the Gulf Coast.



“Our Gulf Coast is one of the fastest growing parts of our state. This major new infrastructure investment will help improve roads, ease traffic issues, and support the growing population,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This funding will not only help to bolster infrastructure on the Coast, but further incentivize new economic investment that will bring even more jobs to our state.”



The Washington Avenue Gateway project ($6,302,792) will provide roadway upgrades to the Highway 609 corridor that will improve infrastructure and economic development opportunities. The project will help ease traffic congestion, enhance traveler safety, increase accessibility to existing and new retail developments, and provide an aesthetically pleasing gateway route.

