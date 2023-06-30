34th Annual Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament Returns this July

North America’s most promising young players will face-off in Edmonton from July 3 to 9

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick Invitational Hockey Tournament (“Brick Invitational” or the “Tournament”) is back for its 34th year, welcoming North America’s most promising young players to face-off in Edmonton from July 3 to 9, 2023.



The Brick Invitational is one of the most distinguished minor hockey tournaments around the world, with hundreds of players going on to play in junior, university and professional ranks. To date, over 325 former tournament participants have gone on to play in the NHL – this year’s Stanley Cup Final boasted six Brick Invitational alumni from the 2000-2012 tournament years.

Over the course of the tournament, 14 teams – seven from Canada and seven from the United States – made up of players aged 9 and 10 will showcase their skills at West Edmonton Mall’s Ice Palace. Some teams have been competing in the Tournament since its inception in 1990.

“A summer in Edmonton and West Edmonton Mall would never be the same without The Brick Invitational,” said Craig Styles, Tournament Chairman. “It is a time for many of us to renew old acquaintances and make new ones. The calibre of the talented players improves every year, and we anticipate some really spectacular hockey once again in 2023.”

The Tournament was started by Bill Comrie, passionate hockey supporter and founder of The Brick. His vision was to create a tournament that would challenge players in the 10-year-old range, helping them improve their skills while creating lifelong memories and friendships. Over 30 years later, Styles alongside Andy Wigston, Executive Director, and their committee and team of dedicated volunteers, have created a first-class experience for minor hockey players and their families.

From volunteers to sponsors, it takes a great deal of support to bring the Tournament to life. This year, in addition to The Brick and West Edmonton Mall, The Brick Invitational is thrilled to welcome several new sponsors including LG Canada, Big West Ford, Edmonton Oilers, Play Hockey, CVG Property Tax Professionals, Bosch Major Appliances, Flexiti, Westland Insurance and Tkachuk Advisory Group Scotia Wealth Management. Players will be Hydrated by BioSteel, the Tournament’s sponsor of replenishment.

The Brick Invitational is also proud to award a $2,500 scholarship in memory of Humboldt Broncos player Adam Herold, who played in the Tournament in 2011. The Adam Herold Memorial Award will be awarded to a Saskatchewan Junior Pats alumni during the closing ceremonies of the Tournament. This year’s award goes to Calder Ripplinger.

The Brick Invitational is looking forward to welcoming back players and their families to compete in the Tournament’s 2023 edition, as well as fans looking to catch a glimpse of tomorrow’s hockey stars.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kelsey Wilson

Brookline Public Relations Inc.

403-471-1284

kwilson@brooklinepr.com

Craig Styles

Tournament Chairman

780-231-1111

craigstyles16@gmail.com

Andy Wigston

Tournament Executive Director

780-932-4639

awigston@shaw.ca

Umberto Fiorillo

Coach, Team Brick

780-991-8668

Coachfio13@gmail.com