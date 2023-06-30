Asia-Pacific ATM Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2032 | Shenzhen Yihua Computer Co., Ltd

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific ATM market was estimated at $6.38 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit at $9.46 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in adoption of automated teller machine and implementation of digitalized technologies drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific ATM market. On the other hand, lack of security standards restrains the growth to some extent. However, untapped potential on emerging economies has been highly beneficial for the market growth.

The Asia-Pacific ATM market is analyzed across solution type, deployment solution, type, and country.

Based on solution type, the deployment solution segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The managed services segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the brown ATM segment contributed around one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The smart ATM segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across China held the major share in 2020, garnering half of the Asia-Pacific ATM market. Simultaneously, the market across Philippines would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This study includes the Asia-Pacific ATM market trends, analysis and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to Asia-Pacific ATM market key drivers, restraints, and opportunity.

The Asia-Pacific ATM market opportunity is quantitatively analysed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the Asia-Pacific ATM market.​​​​​​​

Asia-Pacific ATM Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By SOLUTION TYPE

Deployment Solution

Managed Services

By DEPLOYMENT SOLUTION

Onsite ATMs

Offsite ATMs

Worksite ATMs

Mobile ATMs

By Type

Conventional ATM

Brown ATM

White ATM

Cash Dispenser ATM

Smart ATM

By Country

.Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

.Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Market Players Shenzhen Yihua Computer Co., Ltd, Euronet Worldwide, Inc., CASH2GO ATMs, Hyosung, .NCR CORPORATION, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Next Payments Pty Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd.

