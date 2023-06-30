Submit Release
Denis Manturov co-chairs regular meeting of Subcommittee on Cooperation in Industry

RUSSIA, June 30 - Denis Manturov and Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong co-chaired the 8th meeting of the Industry Cooperation Subcommittee of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings of the Prime Ministers

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov and Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong co-chaired the 8th meeting of the Industry Cooperation Subcommittee of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings of the Prime Ministers.

The discussion focused on the main aspects of industry cooperation between the two countries and, pursuant to the goals set by the two countries’ leaders, the further expansion of cooperation and improvement of the quality of cooperation. The ministers signed the minutes of the subcommittee’s eighth meeting.

