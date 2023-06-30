Denis Manturov co-chairs regular meeting of Subcommittee on Cooperation in Industry

RUSSIA, June 30 - Denis Manturov and Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong co-chaired the 8th meeting of the Industry Cooperation Subcommittee of the Russian-Chinese Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings of the Prime Ministers
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of
Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov and Chinese
Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong co-chaired the 8th
meeting of the Industry Cooperation Subcommittee of the Russian-Chinese
Commission on Preparing Regular Meetings of the Prime Ministers.
The discussion focused on the main aspects
of industry cooperation between the two countries and, pursuant to the goals
set by the two countries’ leaders, the further expansion of cooperation and
improvement of the quality of cooperation. The ministers signed the minutes of
the subcommittee’s eighth meeting.
