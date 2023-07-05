Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Welcomes New Client, Pacific Crest Dermatology
Dr. Samantha Schneider’s Partnership with Inga Ellzey Billing Frees Her to Focus on Providing the Best Dermatologic Care Available.
I have been pleased with my choice as Rob Manjura, Nikki Surber, and the Inga Ellzey team have been great to work with during my practice startup.”CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies' the top-rated company providing outsourced billing services to dermatology practices nationwide, is thrilled to welcome a new client, Pacific Crest Dermatology, located in Sparks, Nevada.
A board-certified dermatologist and a board-certified and fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, Dr. Samantha Schneider has extensive experience treating all areas of the skin, including skin cancer removals via both traditional excision and Mohs Micrographic surgery to facilitate skin cancer removal, evaluation and treatment of various skin conditions.. She strives to practice medicine as it should be – providing individualized, high-quality medical care to patients she treats as family.
"As a new single physician independent practice, I knew that I wanted help and support with medical billing so that I could focus on providing my patients with the best dermatologic care available instead of spending my own time managing claim denials and filing appeals,” Dr. Schneider said.
“I ultimately selected the Inga Ellzey Billing team due to their reputation in the industry, as well as their friendly and responsive leadership team. I have been pleased with my choice as Rob Manjura, Nikki Surber, and the Inga Ellzey team have been great to work with during my practice startup.”
About Inga Ellzey Billing Companies
With offices in California and Florida, the Inga Ellzey team is comprised of 125 American-based employees, with an average tenure of 7.5 years. Serving over 325 providers in 85 practices across 32 states, Dermatology Billing Associates is always there, wherever and whenever their clients require assistance.
With over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga is the nation’s foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. In addition to holding a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Record Administration, she is a Registered Health Information Administrator.
Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline’s dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.
