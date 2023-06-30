Governor Healey Responds to Supreme Court Ruling in Biden v. Nebraska  

Boston — Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Biden v. Nebraska finding that the HEROES Act does not authorize President Biden’s student debt relief plan.

“Our administration is deeply disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate President Biden’s student loan relief plan that would have benefitted millions of student borrowers and our economy as a whole. We will continue our efforts to make higher education and job training more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts and support federal efforts to provide relief to borrowers who are being crushed by the student debt crisis.”

Background:

The Healey-Driscoll Administration’s FY24 budget included a historic funding increase of $370.9 million (23%) over FY23 to expand college affordability, support campuses, and provide extensive wraparound services to students. That historic investment includes $20 million for the creation of MassReconnect, a new program supporting residents 25 years and older with free associate degrees and high-quality certificates from public community colleges, with the goal of reengaging students in their education and closing the skills gap in our economy.

Governor Healey has made significant increases to MASSGrantPlus, which along with MASSGrant, serves as the largest driver of state scholarship aid to students. Under Governor Healey’s budget, MASSGrant Plus was funded at $128.1 million, which is a 165% increase compared to the previous year.

The administration has also proposed $18 million for the Community College SUCCESS fund, a critical funding program that helps the most vulnerable students access the systemic support and resources they need to thrive at their community college.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration is also making it easier for current high school students to access higher education debt-free. Governor Healey’s budget includes $46.9 million for Early College and Innovation Career Pathways, a $14.4 million expansion over fiscal year 2023. The Early College program under this budget would provide approximately 18,122 students in the 2023-2024 school year the opportunity to earn up to 12 college credits completely for free before graduating. The Innovation Career Pathways will enroll approximately 10,194 students in hands-on, applied coursework across priority industries including IT, engineering, healthcare, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and newly announced clean energy pathway. The Innovation Career Pathways also include internship options in the priority sector of their choice, as well as the option to earn industry –recognized credentials at no-cost.



