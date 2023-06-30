America’s Leading Authority on Short Window Retirement Planning, Dr. Fred Rouse, Joins Abundance Studios™ as a Producer.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As America’s Leading Authority on Short Window Retirement Planning, Dr. Fred Rouse has signed on to join Abundance Studios™ as a Producer. Dr. Fred understands the value of storytelling, and the compassion and focus he brings to every venture. He will be an asset to the studio and offer a unique perspective in relation to the films Abundance Studios™ is creating.

About Abundance Studios™Abundance Studios was founded in 2020 by multiple Emmy® award winning Director, Nick Nanton, and Emmy® award winning producer, JW Dicks’. Abundance Studios™ is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world. Film and storytelling have the power to create immensely positive change in the world, and Abundance Studios™ wants to facilitate that change for the betterment of mankind.

Abundance Studios™ has two films in development for its 2023 slate along with Season 2 of Nick Nanton’s Amazon Prime series, “’In Case You Didn’t Know.” The feature documentary Hero is currently in production and will feature four leads: former U.S. Marine turned Hollywood movie star, Remi Adeleke, America’s Got Talent “Golden Buzzer” winner Mandy Harvey who lost her hearing at the age of 18 and UFC Champion, Dominick Cruz. The second documentary in production will feature the non-profit organization CreatiVets, which works to empower wounded veterans to heal through the arts and music. Principal photography will kick off in March of 2023 in Nashville. Lastly, Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series, “In Case You Didn’t Know,” is also in production with the first episode on Glenn Beck already out and upcoming episodes featuring Sally Hogshead, RaeLynn, Craig Morgan and more to come in 2023.

Abundance Studios™ is glad to have Dr. Fred Rouse among its ranks as a Producer and is looking forward to the films they’ll be able to bring to life with his help. The mission is to inspire a movement of positive change through film and we’re glad that Dr. Fred shares those ideals and aspirations for a better tomorrow.

About Dr. Fred

A national award winning multiple best-selling author and retired Certified Financial Planner, Dr. Fred Rouse is the nation’s leading authority on Short Window Retirement Planning.

After serving 5 years in the Coast Guard at the tail end of the Vietnam War, he changed occupational direction, becoming a Registered Respiratory Therapist for10 years at an inner-city teaching hospital working in the ICU, CCU, Pediatric ICU, Level 1 Trauma and Level 1 NICU. At this stage of his life, he started a side business in financial services for some extra income, eventually earning his credential as a Certified Financial Planner.

Dr. Fred happened onto a commodity trading course and took a $5K account to $2M in just 2 years. After losing it all in just 6mos., he worked nights and weekends as a respiratory therapist just to pay the bills as he tried to build his tax and business advisory services. He served select individuals and small businesses with 0-6 employees during the week.

It took him 10 years and over $350K to develop, research, test, and retest a system. The system produced amazingly predictable cash flow results, consistently outperforming the markets, even as the stock market crashed in 2008. After 2 years, Dr. Fred wrote the course, Short Window Retirement Planning, the only system developed exclusively for the unique needs of people age 50 and older.

After nearly 40 years of working with clients now in his retirement, Dr. Fred wants to help others to enjoy their retirement sooner, regardless of what happens in the world, independent of the ups and downs of the stock market.

The Wall Street Journal, FORBES, Newsweek, Inc Magazine and more have quoted Dr. Fred’s work and he has been seen on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNBC and other TV and cable affiliates.

Dr. Fred, his wife Dr. Teri, and their dog Gus-Gus split their time between their home in the Philadelphia suburbs and their shore house on the bay in southern Delaware.