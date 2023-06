Inside NYS Aging: Issue 17 (July 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.    Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 17 (July 2023)

I want to thank our Area Agency on Aging partners for hosting NYSOFA's recent Four-Year Plan information sessions in communities throughout New York State in May and June. These sessions were an important opportunity to talk about the full extent of our collective work serving older adults and families. We appreciate every opportunity to showcase this work.

Please look for NYSOFA's final Four-Year Plan on our website in July to learn about key focus areas and statewide solutions in our continuing efforts to promote healthy aging and age-friendly supports across New York State.



The Master Plan for Aging (MPA), meanwhile, is entering a key phase of public engagement. Distinct from NYSOFA's Four-Year Plan, the MPA is a multi-agency initiative under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul. The MPA is designed to create a roadmap for ensuring that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence.

The first MPA Town Hall was held in New York City on June 7, with more events coming up in the summer months (see details below). I encourage you to attend, learn more about the progress of the MPA, and provide input. Please also be sure to get the word out to older adults in your community so that they can attend and share their priorities at upcoming Town Halls.