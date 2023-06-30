Inside NYS Aging: Issue 17 (July 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.    Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 17 (July 2023)



New Offerings for Family Caregivers Using Free NYS Online Support Portal Several new offerings are in store for subscribers of New York’s Caregiving Portal – a powerful resource that is available free of charge for any person in New York State providing unpaid caregiving supports to a family member or friend. The portal helps families build skills to manage care at home for loved ones of any age. It also connects to local resources and support services by delivering personalized education, training, and information links. New highlights include site-wide Spanish language translations (launching in July), community chat rooms, mental health content, and resources to help individuals caring for kids. New Yorkers can access the service at https://newyork-caregivers.com. To create a free user account, select “Sign Up” under “Don’t have an account.” Did You Know? The New York Caregiving Portal is made possible through a partnership of NYSOFA, the Association on Aging in New York, and Trualta, which developed and operates the portal. Funding support was provided in the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget. Promotional Resources Please be sure that caregivers in your community know about this free resource. Use the promotional materials here in the partnership toolkit to spread the word about the portal and its benefits. Let us know if you would like NYSOFA or Trualta to send you printed copies of these materials to present directly to clients at the point of service, at tabling and outreach events, and more. Write to NYSOFA at NYSOFA@aging.ny.gov.

