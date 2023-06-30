Inside NYS Aging: Issue 17 (July 2023) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe.    Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 17 (July 2023)

|
Message From NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen
I want to thank our Area Agency on Aging partners for hosting NYSOFA's recent Four-Year Plan information sessions in communities throughout New York State in May and June. These sessions were an important opportunity to talk about the full extent of our collective work serving older adults and families. We appreciate every opportunity to showcase this work.
Please look for NYSOFA's final Four-Year Plan on our website in July to learn about key focus areas and statewide solutions in our continuing efforts to promote healthy aging and age-friendly supports across New York State.
The Master Plan for Aging (MPA), meanwhile, is entering a key phase of public engagement. Distinct from NYSOFA's Four-Year Plan, the MPA is a multi-agency initiative under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul. The MPA is designed to create a roadmap for ensuring that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence.
The first MPA Town Hall was held in New York City on June 7, with more events coming up in the summer months (see details below). I encourage you to attend, learn more about the progress of the MPA, and provide input. Please also be sure to get the word out to older adults in your community so that they can attend and share their priorities at upcoming Town Halls.
The SNAP Skimming Scam: What It Is, and How to Protect Yourself
Older adults and other beneficiaries of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits could be vulnerable to SNAP Skimming – a scam for stealing benefits.
According to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), card skimming scams directly copy card and personal identification number (PIN) information from Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cardholders using a device (skimmers) placed on top of a store's card reading machine. The stolen data is used to access EBT accounts and spend SNAP and cash benefits. Skimming can happen anywhere a person swipes an EBT card, including automated teller machines (ATMs).
Learn More and Find Public Awareness Resources
Nominations Open for Older New Yorkers' Day 2023
Submit bios by August 15 for special award consideration; September 1 is final deadline for program book
Every year, NYSOFA celebrates dozens of older adults nominated for their volunteerism. Based on feedback from the field, we are again holding our ceremony in a virtual format for 2023. Mark your calendars for November 3 at 1 p.m. to watch on Facebook and YouTube.
Each Area Agency on Aging can nominate up to two older adults for NYSOFA recognition on Older New Yorkers' Day. NYSOFA sent a nomination form and instructions in June, so please submit your awardee bios and photos as soon as possible. Nominations are also open to regional Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) organizations.
Information about submission deadlines and how to submit are on NYSOFA’s dedicated webpage for Older New Yorkers’ Day here.
If you have any questions about submissions, don’t hesitate to contact NYSOFA’s Senior Public Information Officer Darren Boysen at darren.boysen@aging.ny.gov.
Master Plan for Aging Kicks-Off Town Halls
On June 7, the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Office for the Aging held the first in a series of statewide Town Halls on Governor Hochul's initiative to develop a state Master Plan for Aging (MPA).
The inaugural Town Hall, which took place in New York City, was also available as a livestream and provided information on the MPA while offering an opportunity for public input. Additional sessions will follow in other regions of the state, including planned sessions in Albany on July 11 and Plattsburgh on July 12. Please follow NYSOFA social media for details. Information will also be posted on the MPA website.
The MPA governing structure is comprised of a Master Plan for Aging Council of state agencies, a Stakeholder Advisory Committee of experts in the field of aging, and an Association Resource Committee that are working together to advance proposals and recommendations for consideration in a preliminary advisory report of the MPA expected in July. A draft final MPA report is expected early in 2024.
Watch a replay of the June 7 Town Hall
Download the slide deck
New Offerings for Family Caregivers Using Free NYS Online Support Portal
Several new offerings are in store for subscribers of New York’s Caregiving Portal – a powerful resource that is available free of charge for any person in New York State providing unpaid caregiving supports to a family member or friend.
The portal helps families build skills to manage care at home for loved ones of any age. It also connects to local resources and support services by delivering personalized education, training, and information links.
New highlights include site-wide Spanish language translations (launching in July), community chat rooms, mental health content, and resources to help individuals caring for kids.
New Yorkers can access the service at https://newyork-caregivers.com. To create a free user account, select “Sign Up” under “Don’t have an account.”
Did You Know?
The New York Caregiving Portal is made possible through a partnership of NYSOFA, the Association on Aging in New York, and Trualta, which developed and operates the portal. Funding support was provided in the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget.
Promotional Resources
Please be sure that caregivers in your community know about this free resource. Use the promotional materials here in the partnership toolkit to spread the word about the portal and its benefits.
Let us know if you would like NYSOFA or Trualta to send you printed copies of these materials to present directly to clients at the point of service, at tabling and outreach events, and more. Write to NYSOFA at NYSOFA@aging.ny.gov.
Help #StartTheConversation Against Gender-Based Violence Across Generations
NYSOFA is proud to join the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) on its campaign to “Start The Conversation: Engaging Men & Boys” about gender-based violence.
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen recently joined OPDV Executive Director Kelli Owens to sign the campaign's Pledge Of Accountability and encourages peers in the aging network to do the same. Please also share the pledge with men and boys in your life.
The pledge encourages men and boys to become better allies, recognize that many of the behaviors that contribute to gender-based violence are associated with negative masculine stereotypes, and speak up against gender-based violence in their lives.
Remember, that older adults are important mentors and can play a vital role in intergenerational conversations to help end gender-based violence. Please see the toolkit with resources and conversation starters.
Take the Pledge
Read the Toolkit
Learn More
Photo above courtesy of OPDV.
NYSOFA Produces Video Series on Engaging Underserved Populations
At the end of June, NYSOFA released a three-part video series called Community Engagement in Area Agencies on Aging. The series highlights three aging services organizations in New York that are meeting the needs of traditionally underserved populations.
The video series was unveiled in Albany during the Association on Aging in New York’s Aging Concerns Unite Us (ACUU) conference. The event was attended by over 500 aging services professionals and organizations from across the nation.
View the Documentary on YouTube.
Each week in July, NYSOFA will be sharing a segment of the video series on social media. Please be on the lookout and share with your followers directly from NYSOFA’s channels:
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
Resources to Help Older Adults During Americans with Disabilities Month
July is Americans with Disabilities Month. New York State has over 3.7 million adults with disabilities, equal to about 25 percent of the population. That’s 1 in every 4 adults. As individuals age, the chances of acquiring a disability increase. There are many older adults who don’t identify as having a disability but may still qualify for protection under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) based on functional impairment.
In her monthly column, NYSOFA Advocacy Specialist Colleen Scott shares resources and discusses some of the work begin done at the state level to help older adults with disabilities.
Read The Article
WEAAD 2023: NYSOFA, Partners Gather To Raise Awareness of Elder Abuse
On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15), NYSOFA joined partners statewide in raising awareness of elder abuse, a preventable social problem that affects many of New York's most vulnerable individuals.
The Empire State Plaza in Albany was lit purple in observance. Local offices for the aging and community partners held events, including displays of 22 purple and 1 silver pinwheel to represent the 1 in 23 cases of elder abuse that go unreported – a campaign championed by Lifespan of Greater Rochester. (See the photo above provided by Albany County.)
NYSOFA presented Ann Marie Cook, Lifespan's President and CEO, with the Art Mason Award for elder justice. The award is in recognition of her "longstanding and ongoing leadership in advancing the cause of elder justice through the promotion of awareness, education, outreach, and interventions both across New York State and the United States." Watch our video presenting the award to Ann Marie.
NYSOFA also broadcast a special WEAAD livestream with NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and experts from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Lifespan, and the New York City Elder Abuse Center. You can catch an encore of the program on Facebook here or YouTube here.
See also our new report on the Statewide Elder Abuse Interventions and Enhanced Multidisciplinary Team (E-MDT) Initiative illustrating the effectiveness of E-MDTs and their collaborative, cross-systems approach that is helping victims of elder abuse.
Older Adults Among Those at Highest Risk for Heat-Related Illness
Extreme Heat Kills More Than 600 People in the U.S. Every Year, Though Serious Health and Safety Effects Are Preventable
The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) are urging older adults, their family members and caretakers to be prepared for high temperatures and excessive heat this summer.
“As summertime weather starts, it is vital that older adults know the dangers and how to be prepared for extreme heat and humidity,” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. “Now is also an important time for family, neighbors, and friends to check in with older adults as a precaution, especially in advance of a forecasted heat wave. This is particularly important for older adults who are most at risk, such as individuals who are low-income, live alone, have chronic conditions or who take certain medications.”
Read the full press release here for tips and resources to share with your community on how to stay cool and healthy. Please share this information with your followers.
Please customize and share
Marketing Tools For Your Caregiver Services
Informal caregivers play an essential role in helping others maintain their independence. Although caregiving can be a rewarding experience, it can also lead to physical, emotional, psychological, and financial strain. Supports for caregivers are critical in ensuring that they can continue in their role.
Approximately one-half of all caregivers do not self-identify as such and, therefore, are unaware of the services available to help them. To address these challenges, NYSOFA has developed the following marketing materials to assist local organizations with their caregiver outreach and identification efforts. These include:
-
A one-page flyer: Intended for print, this one-page flyer can be shared at conferences, community health fairs, in mailings to home delivered meal recipients who have a caregiver, and other situations. NYSOFA has left a blank space for organizations to add their local contact information prior to sharing, so please enter your local information before distributing.
- Social Media Graphics: NYSOFA has developed two graphics here and here that can be shared on your organization’s website or any social media accounts. Consider adding some brief text along with the graphics to inform the public about what supports you can offer caregivers.
Download All of the Marketing Materials Here
SNAP-Ed NY: Eating Well on a Budget
NYSOFA's SNAP-Ed Nutrition Education for Older Adults provides monthly programming that we encourage you to share. Programs are led by Registered Dietitians who help people shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget.
In her monthly article, SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Lisbeth Irish explains celiac disease and insights for older adults considering a gluten-free diet. You can also catch the latest installment of Lisbeth’s monthly livestream Ask The Experts: Nutrition Edition on our SNAP-Ed New York webpage. Visit NYSOFA's Facebook page and YouTube channel for the next LIVE program (July 14 at 1 p.m.) where Lisbeth provides important information about the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program.
Please also share the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, our monthly cooking demo featuring SNAP-Ed NY Registered Dietitian Wendy Beckman. This month Wendy prepares zucchini and tomatoes to mark the growing season – a dish bursting with flavor!
LIVE with Greg: EMS Services and Older Adults
July 13, 2023 at 1 p.m.
LIVE on Facebook
LIVE on YouTube
On July 13, NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen will be speaking with professionals from the emergency medical services field and aging services providers. The discussion will highlight how aging services providers can partner with EMS services in a coordinated approach to best serve individuals calling for help.
In the U.S., an estimated 38% of EMS transports are for older adults – and this number is projected to increase to 50% by 2030. One study found that approximately 20% of older adults also had a repeated transport within 30 days. But not all calls require medical transportation. In fact, many calls to EMS result in non-emergency social services interventions that can be referred to other support networks, such as Offices for the Aging and their community partners.
Thanks for sticking it out until the end! If you found this content valuable, please share with your coworkers and colleagues in the aging services network!
