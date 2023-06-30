Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi Writes a Story of Dreams and Success in the Land of the Free
“Coming 2 America” is a testament to the fulfillment of the American dream.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi invites readers to immerse themselves in an inspiring story of hope and achievement in his tribute for his late wife Agnes Ndungwa Akinyemi entitled “Coming 2 America.” This heartfelt story follows the journey of Agnes, a young African girl who traveled to America with the goal of pursuing higher education and ended up building a remarkable career as the head of a research laboratory in Maryland.
In “Coming 2 America,” the remarkable journey of Agnes from the “Land of Empty” to the “Land of Plenty” unfolds, showcasing the power of determination and the countless opportunities America offers. It is a testament to the author's belief that in America, dreams can be transformed into reality.
Born into a family of Methodist educators hailing from Abeokuta, Nigeria, Dr. Akinyemi and his siblings received their education in Nigeria before he embarked on a life-changing journey to the United States in 1963. With a rich academic background, including degrees from Aurora University, Northern Illinois University, Howard University, and the Bloomberg Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health, Dr. Akinyemi dedicated 27 years of service to the U.S. Federal Government before retiring in 2006.
Dr. Akinyemi poured his passion into “Coming 2 America” for his late wife that celebrates the achievements made possible through hard work and unwavering faith. Now an octogenarian, Dr. Akinyemi hopes to continue to inspire readers with his ongoing autobiography project, “BEYOND 80.”
Dr. Akinyemi’s eloquent writing translates into an engaging narrative that will uplift and inspire readers from all walks of life. A story of resilience, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams, “Coming 2 America” is available on Amazon and other major online platforms.
