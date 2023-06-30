Insta Graphic Systems Expresses Excitement After FESPA Largest Show in Europe

/EIN News/ -- Cerritos, June 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerritos, California -

Insta Graphic Systems, a worldwide leader in heat press technology based in Cerritos, CA, has expressed excitement after attending the FESPA Global Print Expo 2023, the biggest trade show in Europe for screen printing, digital printing, textile printing, and wide format printing. The Forever Marketing team featured the Insta 256 in their booth and even gave one away to a lucky attendee of the show. Forever Gmbh is a distributor of Insta Machinery who sells the Insta 256 Forever Edition, which is considered to be the best heat press solution for no-cut transfer media and white toner paper. An important advantage of this heat press is that it minimizes mis-prints by achieving the most even heat and pressure across the platen in the industry.

A spokesperson for Insta Graphic Systems said, “We’re excited about the opportunities we see ahead for Insta. Our time at the FESPA expo has given us the chance to hear new ideas and forge new business partnerships. There are a plethora of applications that can benefit from Insta’s total solution; custom heat transfers and heat press machinery.”

The heat press machines that Insta Graphic Systems offers feature fast heat recovery from one application to the next. This means far less down time during the application process for large runs. Their custom heat transfers are able to hold their color and shape even after numerous washes. They also have a variety of transfers that will work with a wide range of designs and fabrics. Their R&D team can conduct in-house testing of fabrics to make sure a particular application will achieve the highest results possible for the customer.

Insta’s spokesperson says, “Our California-based sales team is here to partner with you on your branding requirements. When used in conjunction with our heat press machinery our highly durable heat transfers provide the highest quality results found in the industry. Reach out via phone, email, or through our website to learn more.”

Established in 1959, Insta Graphic Systems was founded by two young entrepreneurs who were selling their heat transfers and heat press machines to clubs and schools. Herbert A. Wells, who was a chemist and played an important role in Elmer’s Glue, purchased the company in 1969. Later on, he played a vital role in the creation of the first plastisol heat transfer that allowed easy application and provided a soft to the touch feel. These were characteristics not previously available with heat transfers. Insta Graphic Systems grew quickly in the early 1970s when decorated t-shirts became popular. In addition, the company gained significantly more popularity when they were able to get an international license for ET. Furthermore, their high quality and innovative heat transfers largely contributed to the company’s popularity all over the world. At present, Janet Wells, who is the daughter of Herbert Wells and has been working for the company since graduating from UCLA, serves as the current President of Insta Graphic Systems.

Those who want to find more information about the custom heat transfers can visit the Insta Graphic Systems website or contact them by telephone or email.

