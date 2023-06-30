Doctoral Research On Regional Innovation System Resilience in Developing Countries: A Case Study Of Ukraine
The Factors That Influence The Resilience of Regional Innovation Systems
The ability to adapt to changing circumstances and seize new opportunities that lead to increased innovation and competitive advantage provides stable environments for investment and growth.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Business School Switzerland is happy to announce the latest doctoral research focussing on Regional Innovation Systems Resilience highlighting the case study of Ukraine. The research is being carried-out by Ms. Anastasiia Lutsenko, PhD Student at Monarch Business School and Doctoral Student Researcher at the Max Plank Institute. Interested researchers and parties are encouraged to contact Ms. Lutsenko through Monarch.
About The Research:
A resilient region is seen as one that continues to prosper and maintain economic stability in the face of inevitable shocks and disruptions that occur over time. The ability to adapt to changing circumstances and seize new opportunities, leading to increased innovation and competitive advantage, make such regions more attractive to businesses and investors by providing a stable environment in which to invest and grow. And, particularly, innovation systems at different levels such as scientific communities of national academies of sciences are seen as key to developing regional resilience.
Within the context of the scientific landscape in Ukraine, the National Academy of Science of Ukraine stands out as the most comprehensive system for delivering high-quality research at the state level. It remains a significant source of fundamental science and deep-tech start-ups in Ukraine and globally, and has a significant potential to reform into a leading innovation system (e.g. Berlin-Adlershof). However, research shows that it has limited possibilities to effectively act in response to crises (Kitzmann, 2022; Lutsenko, 2020) and exercise its resilience during the war. The research will attempt to identify the factors that influence the resilience of regional innovation systems using Ukraine as a case study.
About The Researcher:
Ms. Anastasiia Lutsenko is a Ph.D. in Innovation Candidate at Monarch Business School Switzerland. She is also concurrently a doctoral student researcher at the Max Plank Institute. She holds a Masters in Management with Honors and a Bachelor in Management with Honors from the National Technical University of Ukraine “Kiev Polytechnic Institute”. She also holds a M.Phil. in Business Research from Monarch Business School Switzerland.
Presently, she is a passionate innovation management expert with over 15 years of experience in academia and the business environment. Ms. Lutsenko is driven by the idea of freedom of thought and the willingness to increase transparency and create a motivating and resilient democratic environment through science and art. In her actions, she is following technocratic principles. Her academic interests include entrepreneurial orientation, organizational learning, innovations management, leading change, emerging economies and international business.
She has published in marketing, human resource management, project and innovation management. She has won and been awarded several international academic scholarships and awards, including the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition Scholarship for visiting researchers, Marketing Trust Scholarship (twice), Outstanding Student Leadership Award In Recognition “For Demonstrating Exceptional Leadership Skills, Outstanding Student Leadership Award by ACBSP, Erasmus Mundus Consortium Scholarship, etc.
Since 2010, she has held part-time lectureships (in Marketing studies) and served as Executive Project Manager at The International Relations Department at the “Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute”. Moreover, she performed as Scientific Editor for Alexander von Humboldt Club, Ukraine and worked for international projects funded by the European Commission and the United Nations. And from 2016 through 2019, she was a Professor of Innovation Management at Monarch Business School (Switzerland).
Since 2016, she has put her best efforts into developing the Academ.City Innovation Park Project at the National Academy of Science of Ukraine. In 2017, she was an International Visiting Research Trainee at the School of Administrative Studies, York University, Canada. From 2019 till the present, she has held the position of the Scientific Coordinator of the Academ.City Innovation Park development (funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany). And, from 2019 till 2021, she has served as a Regional Expert (on Innovation Ecosystems) at Humboldt University in Berlin (Academ.City Innovation Park project). In 2020, representing the National Academy of Science of Ukraine, she worked on the new Law on Innovation Development version at The Ukrainian Parliament, Kyiv, Ukraine. From 2015 till present, Ms. Anastasiia Lutsenko has been a member of: he Academy of Marketing, United Kingdom, The British Academy of Management, United Kingdom, The CINet – Continuous Innovation Network, Denmark.
About Monarch Business School Switzerland:
Monarch Business School Switzerland was formed in 2010 to provide high-quality asynchronous graduate and doctoral programs in management for working professionals. Since 2010, thousands of high-calibre managers and executives have studied within the graduate faculty at Monarch within our Professional PhD, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Leadership, Doctor of Social Science, and MBA programs. The Bachelor of Business Administration program was created in 2019 and is presently on its third intake. Monarch Business School Switzerland is a proud member of EFMD, ACBSP and ACUNS-Academic Council of the United Nations System
