The Exodus Road Launches 30-Day Challenge Inviting the Public to Join an Anti-Trafficking, Social Media Movement

The Exodus Road launches Freedom Summit, a 30-day challenge to raise awareness and funds for the fight against human trafficking.

For July, people from around the world will run personal fundraisers to promote awareness and action in the fight against human trafficking.

We have a saying here, ‘Justice is in the hands of the ordinary;’ this campaign celebrates the impact we all can have when we commit to endurance in the work of freedom.” — Preston Goff, Senior Director of Communications for The Exodus Road