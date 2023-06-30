The Exodus Road Launches 30-Day Challenge Inviting the Public to Join an Anti-Trafficking, Social Media Movement
For July, people from around the world will run personal fundraisers to promote awareness and action in the fight against human trafficking.
We have a saying here, ‘Justice is in the hands of the ordinary;’ this campaign celebrates the impact we all can have when we commit to endurance in the work of freedom.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International anti-trafficking nonprofit, The Exodus Road, is launching Freedom Summit, a 30-day movement in the month of July encouraging people around the U.S., and the world, to create personal, counter-trafficking campaigns. Starting on the first and ending on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, July 30, the Freedom Summit challenge will create a community of advocates performing acts of endurance while raising awareness and funds to directly affect change in the fight against human trafficking.
— Preston Goff, Senior Director of Communications for The Exodus Road
During Freedom Summit, participants can set up mini-fundraisers featuring a mental or physical challenge they will commit to during the 30 days. The challenge can be simple or complex – walk every day, read a book on anti-trafficking, jump rope, share a photo and statistic, or run 50 total miles in honor of the 50 million individuals exploited in our world today.
“Each one of us has a responsibility to advocate for a more free world,” said Preston Goff, the Senior Director of Communications at The Exodus Road. “We have a saying here, ‘Justice is in the hands of the ordinary;’ this campaign celebrates the impact we all can have when we commit to endurance in the work of freedom.”
Human trafficking is defined as “the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit.” The crime includes both labor and sex trafficking, as well as forced marriage, and impacts men, women and children.
As an example, consider this, the scam text you recently received might be from an individual trapped in a compound in Myanmar who is not allowed to go outside and hasn’t seen the sun in months. This is just one example of modern-day labor trafficking; there’s also sex trafficking crimes like the creation of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM) for commercial exploitation in the online global marketplace.
The Exodus Road sees cases like these around the world daily. Working with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement agencies, The Exodus Road helps to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, provide restorative care for survivors and train communities to protect the vulnerable. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 2,100 survivors and the arrests of over 1,100 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily.
The Exodus Road is encouraging Freedom Summit participants to set challenges and fundraising goals that inspire them. That could look like training for a half marathon and asking followers to help raise $250 to cover medical expenses for a survivor of trafficking or $1,325 to cover the intervention costs of helping liberate one person from human trafficking. Participants can share about their personal challenge and their progress on social media using the hashtag #freedomsummit2023.
Interested in joining the movement? You can find out more at https://freedomsummit.co.
About The Exodus Road
In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners. The organization is also preparing to launch “INFLUENCED,” a curriculum equipping parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.
The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, the Philippines, India, Brazil and in another undisclosed, Latin American country. In Thailand, the nonprofit operates Freedom Home, a survivor care center that houses and supports women-survivors and their dependents.
For additional information or to make a donation to help stop human trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, and check them out on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
