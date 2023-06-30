Terrifier 2 Stars Return To Abracadabra NYC for Exclusive Fan Event

David Howard Thornton and Amelie McLain, along with Leone Returns To Abracadabra from Terrifer 2 Abracadabra NYC Storefront Inside Abracadabra NYC

For the first time, Damien Leone’s Terrifier, Abracadabra NYC will see the return of stars David Howard Thornton and Amelie McLain, along with Leone himself

Dave and I are thrilled to be back at Abracadabra: the birthplace of Art's now infamous sunflower glasses.” — Damien Leone