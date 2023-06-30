European Council reiterates EU support to Ukraine ‘as long as it takes’

On 29 June, the European Council held an exchange of views with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on EU-NATO cooperation and Euro-Atlantic security.

The European Council reiterated its “resolute condemnation” of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, saying it will continue to provide strong financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people “for as long as it takes”.

The European Council condemned “in the strongest terms the deliberate destruction of the dam at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, which has devastating humanitarian, ecological, agricultural and economic repercussions and puts at risk the safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”. The European Union and its Member States stand ready to provide further support to Ukraine, in addition to the emergency assistance for relief efforts provided via the Union Civil Protection Mechanism, the Council said.

The EU also said it “remains firmly committed to ensuring that Russia is held fully accountable for its war of aggression against Ukraine” and welcomed the fact that the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) is ready to start its support operations.

The European Council condemned Russia’s “unlawful deportation and transfer to Russia and to Belarus of Ukrainian children and other civilians”, and called on the Russian Federation and Belarus immediately to ensure their safe return.

The EU condemned the continued military support for Russia’s war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus. “Belarus must stop allowing Russian armed forces to use its territory, including for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons. Iran must stop providing drones to Russia,” says the EU.

Concerning Ukraine’s and Moldova’s European path, the European Council acknowledged both countries’ commitment and substantial efforts to meet the required conditions in its EU accession process.

The Council added the EU would continue to support Moldova in addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of the Russian aggression against Ukraine and in reform efforts on its European path, including through the package announced on 29 June.

Concerning Georgia, the European Council said it “takes note of the steps recently taken by the Georgian authorities” and that the “European Union will continue to work closely with Georgia to support it in meeting the required conditions to advance on its European path.

process.”

