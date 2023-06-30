Ukraine: Lviv Urban Forum brings together experts and policy makers to develop new strategies for smart restoration

A three-day conference on the transformation of urban planning ended in Lviv today.

The EU-supported Lviv Urban Forum brought together more than 700 participants this year – urban development leaders, policy makers and stakeholders from Ukraine and abroad.

This year’s Forum focused on the effective restoration of damaged and destroyed spaces, seeking to transform these areas into comfortable, inclusive and attractive environments.

As part of a lively panel discussion, the EU and UNDP ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ (M4EG) Facility presented its new community transformation tools such as an ‘Urban Learning Center’ and ‘M4EG Pathways for Economic Growth’.

Chloé Allio from the EU Delegation to Ukraine, said the EU was deploying significant resources to support the emergency needs of Ukrainian cities. “We are determined to help restore the Ukrainian communities who have suffered from Russia’s full-scale aggression and integrate green and sustainable solutions into the rebuilding and modernisation efforts,” she said.

The forum was held with the support of the Swedish government, the international cooperation project ReACT4UA (‘Application and implementation of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine in the field trade’), financed by the German government, and the ‘Mayors for Economic Growth’ (M4EG) Facility, implemented by UNDP Ukraine with EU financial support.

Find out more

Press release