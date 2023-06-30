Moldova and Ukraine to take part in EU Mission to ‘Restore our Ocean and Water’

The European Commission today announced 18 new projects which will receive over €106 million to protect and restore water resources from the Baltic and North Sea, through the Danube River, Mediterranean Sea, and across to the Atlantic.

Projects participating this year in the EU mission ‘Restore Our Oceans and Waters’ bring together over 370 beneficiaries from 36 countries, including Ukraine and Moldova. Beneficiaries include small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions, local authorities, schools, and businesses.

Moldova and Ukraine are taking part in the project “Danube Wetlands and floodplains restoration through systemic, community engaged and sustainable innovative actions” (DaWetRest). The project will help inland and coastal wetlands ecosystems of the Danube basin to preserve biodiversity, improve water quality and availability and reinforce climate resilience. Ukraine will also take part in the iMERMAID project that aims to help safeguard the Mediterranean Sea basin from chemical pollution by applying innovative solutions, guiding policymaking and transforming people’s perceptions. Launched in September 2021, the EU Mission ‘Restore our Ocean and Waters’ aims to protect and restore the health of our ocean and waters by 2030 through research and innovation, citizen engagement and investments in the blue economy.

