Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,119 in the last 365 days.

EU guidelines for educators on tackling disinformation and promoting digital literacy now available in Georgian

The Georgian translation of the European Commission’s Guidelines on tackling disinformation and promoting digital literacy through education and training is now available online.

These EU Guidelines, published first in English in October 2022, provide pedagogical expertise on how to strengthen the critical thinking skills of young people to foster their resilience in the digital world.

The guidelines also aim to generate a broader understanding of digital literacy achieved through education and training, to promote responsible and safe use of digital technologies, and to foster a better public awareness and knowledge regarding disinformation.

The document is intended for primary and school teachers/educators in different subjects and with different levels of experience and knowledge in the field.

Find out more

Press release

Download guidelines

You just read:

EU guidelines for educators on tackling disinformation and promoting digital literacy now available in Georgian

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more