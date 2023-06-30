EU guidelines for educators on tackling disinformation and promoting digital literacy now available in Georgian

The Georgian translation of the European Commission’s Guidelines on tackling disinformation and promoting digital literacy through education and training is now available online.

These EU Guidelines, published first in English in October 2022, provide pedagogical expertise on how to strengthen the critical thinking skills of young people to foster their resilience in the digital world.

The guidelines also aim to generate a broader understanding of digital literacy achieved through education and training, to promote responsible and safe use of digital technologies, and to foster a better public awareness and knowledge regarding disinformation.

The document is intended for primary and school teachers/educators in different subjects and with different levels of experience and knowledge in the field.

