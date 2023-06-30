Washington Broadband Office to host monthly meetings on $1.2 billion federal funding rollout

Stay up to date on Washington’s Internet for All initiative, bringing affordable and reliable internet access to every community

Olympia, WA– The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) this week announced state allocations for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. Washington received $1.23 billion to bring affordable and reliable Internet for All.

These new federal funds pair with ongoing work on the state’s BEAD five-year action plan and a Statewide Digital Equity Plan that will inform how Washington proposes to use the infrastructure funds for broadband construction projects. The concurrent efforts will position the state for additional federal funding that will focus on digital equity programs.

“We are excited to learn that Washington’s allocation for the expansion of broadband service from the BEAD program will be almost $1.23 billion,” said Washington State Broadband Office Director Mark Vasconi. “This allocation exceeds our initial estimate by more than $300 million and is a result of a lot of diligent work by many people. We will continue in our planning efforts to implement the incredible opportunity this award provides so that broadband service becomes a reality for everyone in Washington.”

Virtual monthly Internet for All meetings

The Washington State Broadband Office will host monthly Internet for All webinars with the NTIA on the fourth Wednesday of every month through December.

Updates will be provided on the state’s plans for accessing and investing federal funds to bring high-speed broadband infrastructure to unserved and underserved communities. Participants can ask questions and share challenges their communities are facing.

To learn more about dates and how to participate in the monthly webinars and other public engagement opportunities, please visit Internet for All in Washington – Washington State Department of Commerce or email internetforall@commerce.wa.gov.