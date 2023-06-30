Chief Justice Newby Proclaims July 2023 as Juror Appreciation Month in the Judicial Branch

Jury service allows citizens to directly participate in the administration of justice and provides a critical safeguard in a system dedicated to fair and impartial justice. Chief Justice Paul Newby

Chief Justice Paul Newby has ceremonially proclaimed July 2023 as Juror Appreciation Month in the North Carolina Judicial Branch “to recognize the importance of jury service in protecting the rights of all people and its significance to the community.”

The Sixth and Seventh Amendments to the United States Constitution and Article I, Sections 24 and 25 of the North Carolina Constitution give a right to a trial by a jury. Each North Carolina citizen who serves as a juror helps us adhere to the fundamental constitutional principles of our state and nation. Juror Appreciation Month is an opportunity to educate the public and to help raise awareness of the importance of jury service, while extending our appreciation to the many citizens who devote their time to the Judicial Branch and to our system of justice.

“On behalf of the Branch, I want to express my appreciation to everyone who has served or is currently serving as a juror,” said Chief Justice Newby. “We know that North Carolinians have very busy lives and that performing jury service involves sacrifice. But jury service allows citizens to directly participate in the administration of justice and provides a critical safeguard in a system dedicated to fair and impartial justice.”

Juror Appreciation Month encourages county courts across the state to celebrate in some way. Participation in Juror Appreciation Month is voluntary, and some judicial districts host local events to recognize and thank their jurors in support of the Chief Justice’s proclamation.

Learn more about jury service in North Carolina at NCcourts.gov/jury-service.