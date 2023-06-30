Meeting focuses on ways to improve Gulf of Mexico environmental health through collaboration
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 450 members of state and federal government, academia, non-profits, and industry gathered June 26-29 in Austin, Texas, to focus on the environmental health of the Gulf of Mexico as part of the Gulf of Mexico Alliance’s 2023 All Hands Meeting.
“As you roll up your sleeves and do the hard work, I’ll commit to you that we will find the tools and resources to support those ideas that you come up with,” said Laura Bowie, Gulf of Mexico Alliance executive director to the crowd Tuesday. “This is a family and together we are really living into our tagline Building Partnerships for the Gulf.”
Event highlights included:
A panel discussion focused on Texas water needs featuring L’Oreal Stepney with the Texas Water Development Board, Stephen Tatum with the Tarrant Regional Water District, and Robert Mace with the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment.
Team meetings focused on ways to collaborate on priority issues that impact the region as a whole and that were selected and approved by the governors of the five Gulf states as part of the Governors' Action Plan IV for Healthy and Resilient Coasts.
Meetings focused on the following priority issues: wildlife and fisheries, water quality, habitat resources, coastal community resilience, environmental education, data and monitoring, and marine debris.
A Tools Café where more than 28 new and useful research and environmental tools and programs that help make research and management easier were showcased. This is a record number for this annual event.
A Binational Planning Workshop, where partners from Mexico discussed how we can work together to improve the shared ecosystems of the Gulf of Mexico. Specifically, we identified the need for binational cooperation regarding harmful algal blooms, conservation of the reddish egret, and mangrove habitat restoration.
Links to more information on this event and media resources including videos and photos:
All Hands Website
Media resources page
Event photos (media are welcome to use these)
Learn more, visit GulfofMexicoAlliance.org.
About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance
The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, research, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.
